BELOIT—The Beloit Turner game plan was working to perfection Thursday night against East Troy.
The Turner defense was getting out on East Troy’s myriad of shooters, rebounding well and holding the fort.
Turner’s offense was attacking, scoring in transition and taking good shots.
The lead was 7-0.
Just like that, it all fell apart, with East Troy embarking on a game-changing 17-0 run in an eventual 61-49 victory.
Turner never got closer than six points after East Troy’s run.
It’s probably best that Turner gets right back at it Friday night when it hosts Lake Geneva Badger, because Thursday night was simply an exercise in frustration.
It was the type of generally uninspired performance that has somewhat common in COVID ball, but it’s not something Turner coach Ken Watkins is willing to live with.
After a 25-minute postgame meeting with his players, Watkins spoke about the team’s effort level in Thursday’s game.
“If you’re going to be a good team, you’ve got to get past your feelings at some point,” Watkins said. “Everyone has something that they can contribute. You can control effort and attitude, and I think with our team right now, some of those things can be questioned. With some of the on-court stuff, and certainly the energy we have on the bench.”
Watkins acknowledged that the odd season, which includes playing in front of roughly 25 fans and in masks, can make for certain challenges.
“There’s no question there are a lot of hurdles these kids have had to go through,” Watkins said. “We haven’t had the practice time we normally do, but neither has anybody else. We’ve got senior night Friday, and I’m hoping we can just get this one past us and show up with renewed energy and effort then.”
The 17-0 run was a huge catalyst in Turner’s play the remainder of the game.
“I thought we came out with good defensive energy,” Watkins said. “But we shot ourselves in the foot with ill-advised shots, and any turnover or bad shot that resulted in a long rebound, they were turning into transition points the other way. Against a team that shoots the ball like they do, you just can’t give up open looks.”
East Troy finished the game with 10 treys and were led in scoring by Chase Cummings, who finished with 19 points. Ryan Nixson added 16 and Colin Terpstra had 15.
Turner was led by A.J. Jacobs’ 13 points, while David Heldt added 10 and Donavhan Cain had 11.
EAST TROY 62, BELOIT TURNER 49
East Troy 29 33—62
Turner 16 33—49
EAST TROY: Nixon 3 0-0 9, Schaefer 6 4-5 16, Terpstra 5 2-3 15, Lindow 1 0-0 3, Cummings 5 6-6 19. Totals: 20 12-14 62.
TURNER: Revels 4 0-0 8, Combs 0 2-2 2, Burrows 1 0-0 3, Heldt 4 2-2 10, Jacobs 5 2-3 13, Cain 5 0-0 11, Hoppe 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 6-7 49.
3-pointers: Turner 3 (Burrows, Cain, Jacobs). East Troy 10 (Cummings 3, Lindow, Terpstra, Schaefer 2, Nixon 3)