EAST TROY, Wis.—The East Troy Trojans might have lost the reigning Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year.
That doesn’t mean they are ready to give up their conference crown, however.
The Trojans pasted visiting Brodhead 100-47 Tuesday night, moving to 2-0 in RVC play.
East Troy figures to compete with a terrific Edgerton squad for a shot at the top spot despite graduating AJ Vukovich and his 28 points and 13 boards per game.
Ryan Nixon, a key cog in last season’s 21-3 campaign, was terrific Tuesday night, leading the hot-shooting Trojans with 24 points.
Nixon was hardly the only weapon to torment the Cardinals. Colin Tepestra nailed six treys on the way to a game-high 30 points, while Chase Cummings went for 20 points.
East Troy finished the evening with 16 three-pointers. The three-time defending RVC champs utilized a pressure defense to rattle Brodhead into numerous damaging turnovers as the Trojans sprinted to a 55-18 lead at halftime.
About the only thing the Cards had going for them in the first half was the play of Cade Walker, who scored 10 of Brodhead’s 18 points.
“Cade’s just getting back into the flow of things for us after missing the first few games,” Brodhead coach Tommy Meier said. “He played well tonight, and I expect that to continue as he gets up to speed.”
Meier was suitably impressed by the Trojans’ showing.
“They can just shoot the lights out,” Meier said. “IT seems the same way every year with them. They get out in transition after they force turnovers, and they can just knock down those wide-open looks when that happens.”
Meier said he was pleased with the way his team fought after struggling mightily in the first half.
“After being down 25 or 30 points, a lot of teams would just pack it in,” Meier said. “Our guys came back with some fight in the first five to eight minutes of the half. Ultimately we were just overmatched because of the way they shot it and the way we turned it over.”
Joining Walker (15 points) in double figures for the Cardinals was Owen Leifker, who finished with 10 points.
The Cardinals will travel to Parkview to take on the Vikings Thursday night.
East Troy 100, Brodhead 47
Brodhead 18 29 47
East Troy 55 45 100
Brodhead: Walker 6 0-0 15, Harnack 2 0-0 6, Green 2 3-4 7, Leifker 3 2-4 10, Anderson 1 2-2 5. Totals: 16 7-10 47.
East Troy: Dessart 2 0-0 4, Schaefer 3 0-0 8, Nixon 8 8-9 24, Terpstra 11 2-2 30, Lindow 3 0-0 8, Aleckson 1 2-2 4, Gahse 1 0-0 2, Cummings 8 2-3 20. Totals: 37 14-16 100.
3-pointers: East Troy 12 (Schaefer 2, Terpstra 6, Lindow 2, Cummings 2). Brodhead 8 (Walker 3, Harnack 2, Leifker 2, Anderson 1). Total fouls: Brodhead 14, East Troy 12.