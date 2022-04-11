EAST TROY, Wis. – East Troy only needed four hits to tally 13 runs in a 13-3 victory over Clinton in five innings on Friday.

The host Trojans took advantage of 14 bases on balls and five errors by the Cougars.

Gavin Theys was 1-for-2 with a run scored and three RBIs to lead East Troy. Peyton Bingham was 1-for-3 with three RBIs to pace the Cougars.

Linescore:

Clinton…..003 00 – 3 2 5

East Troy..215 5x – 13 4 2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): C, Marchillo (L) 2.0-2-8-6-9-4; Donagan 2.0-2-5-3-5-2. ET, Johnson (W) 2.1-0-3-0-4-5; Theys 1.2-2-0-0-1-3; Meehan 1.0-0-0-0-1-3.

Leading hitters: C: Bingham 1x3, 3 RBI; Hesebeck 1x1, 1 run. ET: Fox 1x1, 3 runs; Weed 1x1, 1 run, 2 RBI; Theys 1x2, 1 run, 3 RBI. 2B: Bingham, Hesebeck, Fox, Vose (ET), Theys.

PREP TENNIS: Big Foot collected a pair of lopsided wins over the weekend, downing Delavan-Darien 6-1 and Jefferson 7-0.

Collecting two wins at singles were No. 1 Logan Longhenry and No. 2 Andrew Greenwald. Winning twice at No. 1 doubles was Chritian Careno and Reed Alness.

Results:

BIG FOOT 6, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1 Singles: No. 1--Logan Longhenry (BF) def. Isai Gomez 6-0, 6-0; No. 2--Andrew Greenwald (BF) def. Max Hennessey 6-0, 6-0; No. 3--Jack Kammermeier (BF) def. Yash Patel 6-4, 6-3; No. 4--Quinn O’Grady (DD) def. Ethan Connelly 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: No. 1--Cristian Carreno- Reed Alness (BF) def. Jacob Solis-Jose Perez 6-0, 6-2; No. 2--Alexis Castaneda-Grayson Grunow (BF) def. Eli Stickney-Kush Patel 6-1, 6-7(7), 15-13; No. 3--Neri Estrada-Andrew Sachs (BF) def. Kenneth Shackett-Camden Lockhart 7-5, 2-6, 12-10. BIG FOOT 7, JEFFERSON 0 Singles: No. 1--Logan Longhenry (BF) def. Zephyr Marek 6-0, 6-0; No. 2--Andrew Greenwald (BF) def. Aidan Turner 6-2, 6-4; No. 3--Declan McHugh (BF) def. Matthew Buchholz 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 ; No. 4--Scout Giroux (BF) def. Cole Huebel 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: No. 1--Cristian Carreno-Reed Alness (BF) def. Tobias Weisensel-Jacob Jurcek 6-2, 6-0; No. 2--Big Foot won by forfeit; No. 3--Grayson Grunow-Neri Estrada (BF) def. Ivan Perez-Eduardo Medina 6-1, 6-1.

