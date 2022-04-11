East Troy baseball team walks past Clinton By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Apr 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST TROY, Wis. – East Troy only needed four hits to tally 13 runs in a 13-3 victory over Clinton in five innings on Friday.The host Trojans took advantage of 14 bases on balls and five errors by the Cougars.Gavin Theys was 1-for-2 with a run scored and three RBIs to lead East Troy. Peyton Bingham was 1-for-3 with three RBIs to pace the Cougars.Linescore:Clinton…..003 00 – 3 2 5East Troy..215 5x – 13 4 2Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): C, Marchillo (L) 2.0-2-8-6-9-4; Donagan 2.0-2-5-3-5-2. ET, Johnson (W) 2.1-0-3-0-4-5; Theys 1.2-2-0-0-1-3; Meehan 1.0-0-0-0-1-3.Leading hitters: C: Bingham 1x3, 3 RBI; Hesebeck 1x1, 1 run. ET: Fox 1x1, 3 runs; Weed 1x1, 1 run, 2 RBI; Theys 1x2, 1 run, 3 RBI. 2B: Bingham, Hesebeck, Fox, Vose (ET), Theys.PREP TENNIS: Big Foot collected a pair of lopsided wins over the weekend, downing Delavan-Darien 6-1 and Jefferson 7-0.Collecting two wins at singles were No. 1 Logan Longhenry and No. 2 Andrew Greenwald. Winning twice at No. 1 doubles was Chritian Careno and Reed Alness.Results:BIG FOOT 6, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1 Singles: No. 1--Logan Longhenry (BF) def. Isai Gomez 6-0, 6-0; No. 2--Andrew Greenwald (BF) def. Max Hennessey 6-0, 6-0; No. 3--Jack Kammermeier (BF) def. Yash Patel 6-4, 6-3; No. 4--Quinn O’Grady (DD) def. Ethan Connelly 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: No. 1--Cristian Carreno- Reed Alness (BF) def. Jacob Solis-Jose Perez 6-0, 6-2; No. 2--Alexis Castaneda-Grayson Grunow (BF) def. Eli Stickney-Kush Patel 6-1, 6-7(7), 15-13; No. 3--Neri Estrada-Andrew Sachs (BF) def. Kenneth Shackett-Camden Lockhart 7-5, 2-6, 12-10. BIG FOOT 7, JEFFERSON 0 Singles: No. 1--Logan Longhenry (BF) def. Zephyr Marek 6-0, 6-0; No. 2--Andrew Greenwald (BF) def. Aidan Turner 6-2, 6-4; No. 3--Declan McHugh (BF) def. Matthew Buchholz 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 ; No. 4--Scout Giroux (BF) def. Cole Huebel 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: No. 1--Cristian Carreno-Reed Alness (BF) def. Tobias Weisensel-Jacob Jurcek 6-2, 6-0; No. 2--Big Foot won by forfeit; No. 3--Grayson Grunow-Neri Estrada (BF) def. Ivan Perez-Eduardo Medina 6-1, 6-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Two incumbents, two newcomers elected to Beloit School Board Siren tests resume in Rock County Results from contested Rock County board elections in Beloit Vintage Etcetera opens Beloit location Beloit school’s dual language immersion program turns 10, still going strong Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime