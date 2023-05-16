BELOIT—Holt Jones continued his tough tenure as a Beloit Sky Carp on Tuesday night, putting the team into an 8-1 deficit before the third inning was through as Beloit fell to the South Bend Cubs 9-4 at ABC Supply Stadium.
Jones gave up three runs in the second and five in the third after leaving the game in just 2 1-3 innings. He allowed eight total earned runs on five hits and three walks. His ERA is now at 14.04.
The tough duo of innings included a three-run single, a three-run homer, a one-run single and a one-run double from the Cubs.
Brady Allen smacked a double in the second inning to score Joe Mack, who had singled.
The Sky Carp offense showed plenty of life as it finished with 13 total hits but left 11 on base. Dalvy Rosario had an RBI single in both the sixth and eighth innings. Joshua Zamora also brought a run home on a double play in the eighth.
Davis Bradshaw continues to absolutely dominate the lineup for Beloit. He went 3-for-5 with two runs and is now hitting .405. Brady Allen and Dalvy Rosario each also had a three-hit night.
Jake Schrand and Tyler Eckberg were strong out of the bullpen: combining for 4 2-3 innings and only allowing one hit and one walk.
The Sky Carp and Cubs will continue their series Wednesday with a special matinee game at ABC Supply Stadium. First pitch will be at 11:05 a.m.
Local schools will be out as the Sky Carp celebrate their second Education Day of the season. Beloit took down the West Michigan Whitecaps 4-1 in the last one on May 3. A whopping 2,626 students and teachers filled the stadium that day.