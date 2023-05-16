BELOIT—Holt Jones continued his tough tenure as a Beloit Sky Carp on Tuesday night, putting the team into an 8-1 deficit before the third inning was through as Beloit fell to the South Bend Cubs 9-4 at ABC Supply Stadium.

Jones gave up three runs in the second and five in the third after leaving the game in just 2 1-3 innings. He allowed eight total earned runs on five hits and three walks. His ERA is now at 14.04.

