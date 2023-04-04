BELOIT—The Beloit College baseball team is on an absolute tear to start the Midwest Conference season.
The Buccaneers are off to a 7-0 record in conference play, and a big component in those victories has been some stellar outings from their pitching staff.
An anchor in that rotation this season has been sophomore Eamon Burke, and the MWC recognized his outstanding performances last week by awarding him Pitcher of the Week.
“Eamon is just a terrific person,” head coach Dave DeGeorge said. “He’s an extremely hard-working player that is very coachable. He had high expectations coming into this year.”
The Helena, Montana native finished with a 2-0 record in two starts against Grinnell and Knox last week. He only allowed one earned run and a total of nine hits in both games as he struck out 10 in 12.1 innings. His conference ERA is now at 0.74 and his WHIP just 1.07.
“He throws fairly hard,” DeGeorge said. “We’re big on the changeup around here, and right now he is throwing three pitches really well. His fastball, changeup and breaking ball are all great. But, the biggest thing is just his attacking mentality. That has allowed him to achieve that success.”
The sophomore’s most impressive performance of his young college career might have been against Knox on Sunday, when he tossed six innings of three-hit, scoreless baseball while punching out eight.
Burke finished last season with a 7.82 ERA, a number weighted down after he allowed five or more runs in four consecutive games throughout April.
He left the Bucs’ Florida spring trip with a 9.00 ERA in six innings pitched, but he has now gotten that average down to 3.98.
“The best thing about a freshman is that they become a sophomore,” DeGeorge said with a laugh. “Confidence, experience, all of those things grow. He is a hard worker in the weight room, and he is bigger and stronger.”
DeGeorge gave credit to Ron Wolforth’s Texas Baseball Ranch, a baseball program that was featured in Sports Illustrated for its ability to make strong pitchers while reducing wear and tear on the arm. Wolforth used special workouts, such as moving tires, to build muscle.
And while maybe no Beloit pitcher will be pushing a tractor anytime soon, the program is a good one to emulate.
“Our kids work very hard at it,” DeGeorge said. “And Eamon is one of them. For him, it was just about trusting himself and cutting it loose and letting it go. A lot of times kids don’t want to make mistakes.”
Each one of the Bucs’ players, pitcher or hitter, seems to be cutting it loose a lot more lately. They are currently rolling along on an eight-game winning streak and have outscored their opponents 77-24 in that stretch.
It’s great to be off to a start like this,” DeGeorge said. “And all of our kids have grown in confidence and grown in expectation. When we take the field, we obviously think we’re going to win.
“We had very high expectations going into last year and with some injuries and different things it didn’t work out. And this year, the entire team has become more determined.”