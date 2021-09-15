ROCKTON—They’re not exactly twins, yet separating the talents of Stuart Hale and Bryce Goodwine on a football field isn’t easy.
They complement each other well as the dynamic duo of the Hononegah offense, but they do it more as carbon copies than players with vastly different skill-sets.
“We really joke about being the same person,” Hale said. “On and off the field, we’re pretty close and there really isn’t much of a difference. We have the same strengths, the same personalities.”
They’re also a big reason why Hononegah is 3-0 heading into a showdown with Rockford East (2-1) this Friday at Swanson Stadium.
Up until last week’s 49-24 rout of Freeport the offense was getting talked about for what it wasn’t doing instead of what it had done. That all changed when the attack put up 41 first-half points against the Pretzels.
“(Monday’s) film session was fun for the offense,” Hale said. “We only watched the first half.”
There really wasn’t much need for the starters to watch anything beyond halftime. Most didn’t play much after that. Hale had all of his 90 yards rushing by then. He’d also returned a punt 71 yards for a score. Goodwine scored on a pair of first-half touchdown passes of 37 and 27 yards from sophomore quarterback Cole Warren.
It was a terrific step forward for the Hononegah attack.
“It was a slow start for our offense the first two games,” Hale said. “Everything started to click last week. We had to put Cole in there at quarterback in the second game with Isaac (Whisenand) out (due to illness). He told me that game, ‘Dude, I’m so scared.’ I just told him he’d be fine and he’s done a good job. Against Freeport you could tell he was a lot more confident.”
So was everyone else. The Freeport game was also an opportunity for the offensive line to flex its muscles. The Indians rushed for 152 yards on 32 carries, most by halftime.
“I just think it took a little time to get that live-game action and get through it,” Goodwine said of the Indians’ previous inconsistency. “It’s kind of a new offense this year, too. So it was just time and experience with the offense.”
Hale has been Hononegah’s workhorse, with 45 carries for the season for 217 yards (4.8 per carry) with four touchdowns. He’s third in the NIC-10 in rushing yards.
“I like running inside, but I like getting outside more because I can see the field better,” he said. “We really should be able to run everywhere with this line.”
Goodwine has 22 carries for 118 yards (5.4) with two touchdowns. He also has caught eight passes for 123 yards and two TDs. He’s also a starter in the secondary on defense as well as the team’s placekicker, rarely leaving the field.
“If I really need it I will ask, but I don’t like to come out,” Goodwine said.
He agrees that Hale and he share a lot in their style of play.
“Definitely we are similar,” he said. “We both love getting the ball. We’re definitely not shy of contact, but every play we’re looking to get as many yards as possible. We can be elusive and use the speed, but we can lower the shoulder, too, when we have to.”
They also share similar goals for the season. That is, team comes first.
“I would rather just win than set some individual goals for myself,” Hale said. “Winning is my goal. That’s it.”
“My goal is a team goal,” Goodwine said. “I want to get past the second round of the playoffs. We haven’t done that forever.”
Players aren’t supposed to think past the game at hand, but both players say it’s hard not to have a playoff run in the back of their minds.
“We probably don’t need to drastically improve to compete and win in the NIC-10,” Hale said. “But come playoffs we have to show a lot of aggression. It’s a way different atmosphere in the playoffs we have to be ready for.”
Goodwine said a balanced offense will certainly help come playoff-time.
“I think we try to be balanced so teams can’t key on one aspect of the offense,” he said. “We have a bunch of playmakers on the outside. If we need to throw, we can. But if we’re running it and it’s working, we’re going to keep running it.
“We definitely want to win conference, but we also realize that we can do that and then lose in the first round of the playoffs. We’re not in the strongest conference in Illinois. We have to try to do what we can to be the best team we can be so we can be good out of conference, too.”
Goodwine could be one of the Indians’ best weapons when it comes to the playoffs and it has nothing to do with scoring touchdowns or what he does on defense. As the team’s kicker he has buried several kickoffs into the endzone for touchbacks. He’s been virtually automatic on extra points.
“If you can get those kickoffs in the end zone and make them start at the 20 (yard line), that’s huge,” Goodwine said.