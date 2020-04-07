DURHAM, N.C.—Cassius Stanley is taking his high-flying game to the NBA following one season at Duke.
The 6-foot-6 forward who averaged 12.6 points per game and thrilled fans with acrobatic dunks all season announced Tuesday he’s entering his name in the NBA draft.
“As much as I feel a burning desire to make another run at the Final Four, I feel compelled to make the best decision for my professional success, and therefore, I have decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft,” Stanley said in a video posted on his Twitter feed. “I want to thank Coach K, the entire Duke coaching staff and my teammates for all their support. I also want to thank our trainers, strength coaches, managers, administrative staff, and academic support staff. Last but not least, thanks to the Crazies and Duke fans all over the world for helping to make this past year the most fun I’ve ever had playing the sport we all love.”
PRO FOOTBALL
PHILADELPHIA —Timmy Brown, a running back and kick returner who won an NFL championship with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1960, has died. He was 82.
The Eagles announced Tuesday that Brown died on Saturday.
“Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer,” Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement.
“A three-time Pro Bowler and member of our 1960 NFL Championship team, Timmy excelled as a running back and return specialist with his incredible athleticism and signature versatility. He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career.”
PRO BASEBALL
BOSTON —Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale says he has no regrets about the timing of his recent Tommy John surgery and is confident he can return as a stronger pitcher following his yearlong rehab.
Sale had the procedure on his left elbow on March 30, getting his ulnar collateral ligament replaced by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. The Red Sox said the surgery was a success.
Sale is expected to miss 14-15 months, which would put him on track to return in the middle of the 2021 season.
The Boston ace said having observed and interacted with several teammates and friends who had the surgery helped put his mind at ease about the road he has ahead of him to get back on the mound.
