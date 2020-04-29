BELOIT—Meghan Drucker always considered herself a basketball player first.
But after trying club volleyball following her sophomore season, she changed course.
Last week, Drucker committed to continue her playing career at Rock Valley College.
Last fall, the Golden Eagles advanced all the way to the NJCAA Region 4 finals before falling to top-seeded Harper College.
Drucker, a rare three-sport athlete at a WIAA Division 1 school, had trouble finding a lot of success at Beloit Memorial, but said that success at the next level wasn’t a huge focus of hers.
“Going to a winning program wasn’t the first thing on my mind,” Drucker said. “I really just wanted to play volleyball. I didn’t really look at how teams did in the previous years, I just want to be able to help them win when I’m there.”
Drucker said she was looking for a school close to home even before the COVID-19 pandemic made traveling to visit campuses impossible.
“I really wanted to stay close,” Drucker said. “And I really liked the coach (Kristy Pierce). She came to a couple of my basketball games and we got to connect more, so I really liked that.”
Drucker said she wanted to connect with the atmosphere that Rock Valley provides.
“Everyone I’ve spoken to that goes there or went there talks about how close everyone gets,” Drucker said. “You get to know all the coaches and other athletes, and you get a real sense of community there.”
Drucker’s already getting a feeling for that communal atmosphere.
“We’ve been doing zoom meetings as a team,” Drucker said. “And then me and some other girls will talk almost every day. So we’re starting to get to know each other and form a bond. We’re still in that building stage, but hopefully we’ll be ready when it’s time to compete.”
Drucker, a setter at Beloit Memorial, says she sees herself in the same role.
“It’s been a while since I’ve talked with the coach about it,” Drucker said. “But I’m under the impression that I’ll still be setting. I’m not sure how much outside hitting I’ll be doing. But I’d love to be a setter. It’s my favorite position to play.”
Drucker was a four-year varsity player in basketball and volleyball and a solid goalie for the Knitro soccer team.
“I’m going to remember all the people that I played with the most,” Drucker said. “No matter if we won or lost, I looked forward to every season because I just loved my teammates.”
Drucker has a specific plan for her education.
“At Rock Valley, I’m just going to take my general education classes,” Drucker said. “So when I transition to a four-year, I’ll have those out of the way. My long-term plan is to become a doctor.”
