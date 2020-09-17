BELOIT — Robert Douglas’ long-term goal is to own and manage a multi-sport indoor facility in Beloit.
For now, the Beloit Memorial graduate is content with hosting his own tournaments in the city.
Douglas’ latest venture finally has a home. After seeking several different facilities in vain, he was pleased to announce the Stateline Boys and Girls Club in Beloit will host his flag football tournament Oct. 17.
“I’m really grateful they were able to step in and offer the space,” Douglas said. “Obviously with everything that’s happening with COVID, having decent-size gatherings, even if they are outside, has been hard. I’ve partnered with them in the past, so it’s great to be working with them again. “
This is Douglas’ second go-around with a flag football tournament.
“We had 16 teams last year and it went really well,” Douglas said. “Overall I was really happy with the turnout and how things went. We held it at Beloit College and put it near Thanksgiving, and everybody had a blast.”
Douglas said he’s opening up the field to as many as 32 teams this year, with six players for each side on the field at a time.
“Everyone is a skill position player,” Douglas said. “There aren’t any blockers, because I’ve found that that’s where things can really get out of hand, when people want to block to the ground and it gets a little rough.”
Though there might be more teams this year, Douglas said he is taking precautions with the pandemic still occurring.
“We are going to segment all the teams into pools of four,” Douglas said. “They will play each other on one field, and once they are done playing, they are expected to either leave the facility, or practice social distancing if they stay. Once all the pool play is done, I will post the brackets, and the teams that made the playoffs would come back.”
If this sounds like it’s not Douglas’ first rodeo, well, it’s because it’s far from it.
“I really wanted to prove that I can run these types of programs by myself,” Douglas said. “I’m using the same model as Uber or Air BnB, where they don’t own the product but they use the platform. For me, that’s getting people together through sports. My first event was a free basketball tournament. After that, we did a kickball tournament that had five teams. Then we did flag football, and I had a nice basketball tournament set up for April, but COVID came and we canceled that. But we’ve got some more events coming up that I think people are really going to like.”
Douglas has a 15-page business plan written up, and a potential landing spot for his potential venture. The only thing missing? The capital.
“We just need to get the right people behind this idea,” Douglas said. “I’ve got my plan drawn up, and I think putting it on a spot like where the new Amazon building is would make a lot of sense. I know I’m not the only person in the area that wants this. I need to work on securing the funding.”
Douglas said the facility would have plenty of benefits for the people of Beloit.
“You think about hosting a large regional tournament with 30 to 70 teams,” Douglas said. “Think about how many people are going to go to our restaurants and stay in our hotels. And with the casino that’s coming, that’s going to make it even better. When you look at what’s happened at Beloit Memorial, it’s been since I was in school since we went to state in basketball. The football team hasn’t been to the playoffs in 20 years. A facility like this could help younger kids work on their fundamentals, instead of having to teach high school sophomores how to shoot a left-handed layup. It would be a great thing for everybody.”