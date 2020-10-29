BELOIT—Robert Douglas has run local adult flag football tournaments, but he’s turning his attention to younger gridders this fall.
Douglas is the organizer and commissioner of the new Club Fundamental NFL Youth Flag Football League.
“We just want to give kids the opportunity to begin the developmental stages of football and have some fun in the process,” Douglas said. “With COVID, it’s been very difficult for kids. This isn’t tackle football so there isn’t that sort of contact. The kids will wear masks and be outside.
“I know it’s later in the fall and it’s cold, but we really wanted to give them this one-month chance. The jerseys just came in and I know the kids are very excited.”
Douglas formed the league by partnering with the National Football League Flag Football Association. He went through an application process, secured a field and acquired insurance.
While he hopes to expand on the league next spring, its current makeup will have five teams in two divisions. The Junior Knights for youngsters 7-9 includes the following teams and coaches: Bears (DeAndre Harrell), Packers (Derek Larson, Kyle Harrington) and Eagles (Ty Thayer). The Senior Knights, ages 10-12, include the Ravens (Charlie Juric) and the Saints (Blake Fleming).
“These are first-year coaches who are guys who want to spend more time with their kids,” Douglas said. “They may not have the experience, but they are guys who really want to learn.”
Instead of 6-on-6 or 7-on-7, which he expects future leagues to play, this one will be 4-on-4.
Douglas, a former Beloit Memorial and UW-Whitewater football player who has been an assistant with the Purple Knights, said he will oversee the league’s operation.
“In the past, when I’ve done adult events I’ve always had to fill in as a ref or do whatever it took to get it done,” he said.”I think I have the right people involved here that I can just be the commissioner and make sure things are done the right way. I’ll take notes and provide a critique. I want kids to have fun, but I also want them to learn.”
Douglas said games will be on Tuesday nights and Saturday mornings at the Stateline Boys & Girls Club football field. The league will be held Nov. 3-28.