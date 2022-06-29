BELOIT—People call him Mr. Takeoff.
And as Donavhan Cain repeatedly took to the sky on the basketball court of the old Beloit Boys and Girls Club, dunking basketball after basketball into the hoop for a photoshoot, it wasn’t hard to figure out why.
It’s a move Cain makes with ease, a show of strength and agility he frequently presents in the faces of opposing players.
Cain’s dad, Nate, has come to expect that type of performance from his son.
“Right when I see him make certain cuts, we stand up and we already know,” he said. “You’ll see in the videos (of his dunks), all of his teammates are already standing. They see it and they know. It’s just an indescribable feeling.”
Cain credits his athleticism for his ability to perform his signature dunks, but adds that he is an overall well-rounded player.
“I can jump far and high,” he said. “But really, I can shoot. I can play defense, I’m a good passer. I like to get my teammates involved first and then get my buckets second.”
Basketball runs deep in the Cain family.
Cain’s grandfather, Major, played for the Harlem Globetrotters. His father played basketball at the Beloit Boys and Girls club growing up.
Nate’s cousin, Michael Hodges, was recently inducted into the Beloit Sports Hall of Fame for his outstanding career at Beloit Memorial, and he went on to play professionally overseas in several different countries.
So, it was a no-brainer that Cain would take a shot at basketball. He even played his first game at the very place he was getting his photos taken at.
“My first game I ever played was in this gym right here at the Boys and Girls Club,” Cain said. “This is where I first started. I’ve been training with my dad since I was a little kid. And really, he’s the main reason why I play basketball. And it caused me to work so hard. It all came naturally.”
Come naturally it did, as it didn’t take Cain long to start scoring buckets.
“I just threw him in there,” Nate said. “And he just took to it like a fish to water.”
Cain worked out with his dad when he would visit him in Kansas City during the summer, and the hard work paid off as Cain started to become a star from a young age.
“He trained with me for the whole summer for like three or four years,” Nate said. “Donavhan was like six or seven years old when he started averaging 27 points a game. And then he started shooting from half court. We just knew he was special.”
Cain grew up in Beloit, and he played his first three seasons of high school basketball at Beloit Turner.
Cain averaged 17.4 points per contest and 6.9 rebounds per game in his final season with the Trojans.
“Beloit is everything,” Cain said. “All my friends are up here, and they all play basketball. My whole family, they all play basketball. So, you just had to play basketball here.”
While Cain’s connection with Beloit will always run deep, he made the choice to transfer to Cretin-Derham Hall, a private catholic school in St. Paul, Minnesota, for his senior season.
“If you want to get on the national stage, you have to try to be the best,” Nate said. “And you have to play the best. So, I put him in the hardest conference in Minnesota, which is a powerhouse for high school basketball.”
Almost every team Cain played against in his time at Minnesota featured at least one or two future Division I athletes.
Nate said that Cain not only adjusted very easily to the strong competition, but he “took that whole league by storm.”
Cain had one of the best teammates in all of Minnesota in Tre Holloman, who will be playing at Michigan State in the fall.
“(Cain) and Holloman just really clicked,” Nate said. “(Cain) is a pass first guy. Their first game together, they’re throwing lobs with each other from all over. They were just like brothers from then on.”
Not only did Cain not miss a step in his move to Minnesota, but he improved against the tougher competition.
Cain averaged 18.6 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per contest and 2.5 assists per game in his only season at Cretin-Derham Hall.
“I feel like I played better when I got there,” Cain said. “I reached a whole new level of potential, and I was able to really play how I wanted to.”
Cain added that the transfer to Minnesota was all about having a greater chance of continuing his career.
“(There were) just better opportunities,” he said. “Going up there to a private school was just a better opportunity with more connections.”
One of those connections includes Chet Holmgren, who spent one season as a star at Gonzaga before going second overall in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Jalen Suggs, who had a similar career with Gonzaga and went fifth overall to the Orlando Magic in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Holmgren and Suggs both played for Grassroots Sizzle Hoops, who Cain is currently on the starting roster for.
Sizzle is an amateur basketball team that plays after the high school season has ended and provides athletes an opportunity to showcase their skills to colleges and international teams.
Cain will play in the league throughout the summer before continuing his career at Link Year, a post-high school program, in Branson, Missouri.
After he finishes playing there, the options are limitless for the rising star.
“I’m going to weigh my options and see where I want to go,” Cain said. “I’ve been talking to some coaches from the pros in Spain, so I can even go there next year if that’s what it leads me to.”
Cain has also been in contact with coaches from several schools such as the University of Wisconsin, Cal Northridge, Minnesota, Utah and St. Thomas.
Nate sees a bright future in store for the third-generation basketball player.
“I like to stay humble, very humble,” he said. “But, I think he’s an NBA kid. He has that athleticism, and he can shoot the ball like no others. He does it all and he assists, he’s not a ball hog. He just does everything.”
No matter what the future holds for Cain, his love of basketball is something that will never waver.
“Basketball is everything,” he said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today, and I wouldn’t be working as hard as I do without it. I’m doing what I love to do.”