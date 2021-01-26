ST. CLOUD, Minn.—Caleb Donaldson is making a tremendous impact at St. Cloud State this season.
Donaldson, a three-year varsity player at Hononegah before transferring to Bloomington High School for his senior year, is averaging 15.7 points and four rebounds per game for the Huskies, an NCAA Division II program.
Donaldson is shooting a terrific 55 percent from the field and has scored in double figures in all six of his team’s games.
• ALEC FRUIN, NORTHERN MICHIGAN (BELOIT TURNER): Fruin is a full-time starter in his senior season, averaging over 30 minutes per game for the Wildcats.
Fruin is shooting 41 percent from the field and is averaging 5.5 points per game.
• PAYTON COURIER, WESTERN ILLINOIS (BIG FOOT): In her senior season, Courier has yet to score in seven games for the Leathernecks, who are 3-13 overall.
• JEQUAN PEGEESE, LAKELAND (BELOIT MEMORIAL): Pegeese, a senior, scored 10 points in his lone game this season against North Central. He added six assists, four rebounds and three steals in a solid all-around effort.
• BRAYDEN HENNIS, LORAS (HONONEGAH): A junior after spending two seasons with Rock Valley College, Hennis has not seen action in either of the Duhawks’ first two games.
• JORDAN MAJEED, IOWA CENTRAL (TURNER): Majeed has earned a starting spot at Iowa Central and has two games under his belt. He scored five points in Iowa Central’s win over Iowa Western Saturday.
• HANNAH MALCOMSON, ALICE LLOYD (HONONEGAH): Malcomson is just getting acclimated with her new team after transferring at the semester break. She scored two points in nine minutes in Alice Lloyd’s loss to Oakland City Saturday.
• SHIAN GALBREATH, ST MARY (SOUTH BELOIT): Galbreath, who previously attended Sauk Valley Community College, has played in one game thus far for St. Mary, failing to score in six minutes of action.
• JORDAN KING, MARQUETTE (HONONEGAH): King continues to stand out playing at college basketball’s highest level. The sophomore, who has started every game in her Marquette career, dished out six assists and scored five points in Marquette’s easy win over Butler on Sunday.
King is averaging 8.9 points and a team-best 4.4 assists to go along with 4.4 rebounds per contest.
• REAGAN COURIER, DRURY (BIG FOOT): Drury is off to another fantastic start, beginning the campaign with a flawless 8-0 record.
Courier, a freshman, has scored seven points in five games of action.
• COURTNEY SCHOENBECK, UW-PARKSIDE (BIG FOOT): Schoenbeck has had a terrific season for the Rangers, averaging 7.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. She scored a season-best 13 points against Northern Michigan.
• OTHERS: There are several players set to either make their debuts or continue their collegiate careers, but their respective seasons have been put on hold, or canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beloit College, which has several local athletes playing on both the men’s and women’s teams, and Rock Valley College, will not play this season.