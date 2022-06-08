BELOIT—Dominating pitching by starter Patrick Monteverde and relievers Tyler Mitzel and Robinson Martinez led the red-hot Beloit Sky Carp to a 2-0 victory over the visiting Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Wednesday night.
The Beloit trio combined on a 1-hitter as the Sky Carp won their second straight in the series and seventh in their past eight tries.
Rain in the Stateline area had left by the time Monteverde started dealing at ABC Supply Stadium. He had a no-hitter going through 5 1-3 innings. The Timber Rattlers’ Tyler Black coaxed a one-out walk and Zavier Warren broke up the no-no with a single to left—his team’s lone hit of the night.
Black moved over to second base. Joe Gray Jr. and Monteverde then battled for eight pitches as the count went full. On the ninth pitch, Gray grounded to second baseman Cody Morissette who tossed to shortstop Nasim Nunez at second and he relayed to first baseman Marcus Chiu for a double play to end the inning.
Monteverde’s night was done after six innings of shutout ball. He walked three and struck out six.
Mitzel came on and pitched two perfect innings, striking out three. Martinez worked a 1-2-3 ninth with a pair of strikeouts.
The Sky Carp had only four hits in the game, but scored in the fifth inning against Wisconsin starter Antoine Kelly (1-2). Ynmanol Marinez led off with a single and Dalvy Rosario walked. Kyle Castillo followed a strikeout with an RBI single to right.
Beloit tacked on a run in the seventh after reliever Brady Schanuel replaced Antoine Kelly. Schanuel retired the first two Sky Carp, but walked the next four to force in a run. Nasium Nunez picked up the RBI, driving in Castillo.
The teams meet again at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
• BOXSCORE:
Sky Carp 2, T-Rattlers 0
WISCONSIN (ab-r-h-rbi)—Black, 2b, 2-0-0-0; Warren, 3b, 4-0-1-0; Gray, cf, 4-0-0-0; Peters, lf, 4-0-0-0; Clarke, c, 3-0-0-0; McGee, 1b, 2-0-0-0; Murray, ss, 3-0-0-0; Hall, dh, 3-0-0-0; Bello, rf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 28-0-1-0.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Morissette, 2b, 3-0-0-0; Nunez, ss, 3-0-2-1; Mesa Jr., cf, 3-0-0-0; Banfield, dh, 3-0-0-0; Marinez, 3b, 4-1-1-0; Rosario, lf, 1-0-0-0; Hostetler, c, 4-0-0-0; Castillo, rf, 2-1-1-1; Chiu, 1b, 2-0-0-0. Totals: 25-2-4-2.
Wis…000 000 000—0 1 1
Beloit.000 010 10x—2 4 2
E: Clarke, Marinez, Mitzel. DP: Wis. 1, Beloit 1. LOB: Wis. 4, Beloit 8. 2B: Nunez. Sac.: Mesa Jr. SB: Nunez (25), Castillo (1).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Wis., Kelly (L,1-2) 6.0-4-1-1-2-5; Schanuel 0.2-0-1-1-4-0; Gillies 1.1-0-0-0-2-2. Beloit, Monteverde (W,2-1) 6.0-1-0-0-3-6; Mitzel 2.0-0-0-0-0-3; Martinez (S,3) 1.0-0-0-0-0-2.
T: 2:15. Att: 785.