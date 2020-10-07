PARIS —The first obvious sign of trouble for Novak Djokovic came when he stepped out into Court Philippe Chatrier with a rather large square of beige athletic tape on the back of his neck.
The next indication came on the very first point of his French Open quarterfinal against Pablo Carreño Busta, when Djokovic let a ball toss drop and abandoned his serve mid-motion.
Soon enough, Djokovic was flexing and stretching his left arm or hitting it with his racket. Off to a slow start Wednesday night, Djokovic received massages from a trainer, righted himself and beat Carreño Busta 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros for the 10th time.
“I definitely didn’t feel great coming into the court today. A few things happened in the warmup,” the No. 1-ranked Djokovic said, without going into specifics.
“I had some neck issues and some shoulder issues. I’ll just say that. I mean, I don’t want to get really too much into it. Obviously I’m still in the tournament, so I don’t want to reveal too much. I’m feeling OK,” said Djokovic, who will face No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in Friday’s semifinals. “As the match progressed, I warmed up my body, and the pain kind of faded away. It allowed me to play better and better and feel better.”
He is right-handed, but the left side is important, too. He uses it for his two-fisted backhand and to throw the ball in the air on serves. Whatever impediment there was to his play, whatever the pain level might have been, the issue was, at the very least, a distraction.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The Mid-American Conference will begin its six-game regular season with every team in the conference scheduled to play Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The MAC, which was the first FBS conference to postpone fall football and the last to reverse course, released its schedule Wednesday.
The conference will stick to its “MACtion” brand and play all weeknight games the first three weeks of the season before shifting to Saturdays the last three weekends. The MAC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit.
The first day of the season will feature defending MAC champion Miami (Ohio) at home against Ball State; Central Michigan at Ohio; Bowling Green at Toledo; and Buffalo at Northern Illinois.