BELOIT—DJ Wash was looking for a collegiate program with a winning history and up-tempo style that would suit his game.
Fortunately for him, he found one a mere 20 miles away.
Wash will join Beloit Turner teammate Alden Tinder and Hononegah’s Chris Akelaitis in the Rock Valley College basketball program in the fall.
Wash was a four-year varsity player for the Trojans, and he will forever remember his time in high school with a smile.
“I have no regrets about anything with my time at Turner,” Wash said. “A lot of guys never get to experience one regional title. We won three. We went 21-4 my senior year, and my freshman year’s team was 22-4. I really feel like we could have won the state title had we kept going because we were really on a roll.”
The Trojans’ season was cut short almost directly after beating Edgerton in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal, meaning Turner was just one win shy of its first trip to the state tournament before the entire tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My dad and I still talk about it just about every day,” Wash said. “At first it was really hard to wrap my head around everything. You work every day for four years just to get to that point, so to have it taken away like that, it was really tough. If I wasn’t playing after high school, I might have felt like it was all a waste. But since I’ve got at least two more years left, that really helped.”
Wash said Rock Valley has been showing interest for quite a while.
“They would come to our open gyms before the season started and they were showing interest then,” Wash said. “Then they came to a few games that were over an hour away, so that really showed they wanted me there. I went on a visit there and really liked the feel of the campus, and the fact that they are a winning program. I’d love to be a part of that winning eventually.”
The Golden Eagles graduated Charles Burnell of Rockford East, who was not only the team’s leading scorer but the team’s starting point guard.
“Charles did a lot for them and they are going to need someone to step in for him,” Wash said. “They have a few guards that are back from last year, so there’s going to be plenty of competition for playing time. And that’s what you want. That’s how you get better every day.”
Wash had a chance to see the Golden Eagles, who are a NJCAA Division III squad, play against Triton, a Division I junior college.
“Triton had some really great players on their team and they gave Rock Valley a pretty good beatdown,” Wash said. “But there were a few players on the RVC squad that could compete at that level. If you can do that, you can play with anybody.”
Wash said his goals at this point are to use Rock Valley as a springboard to another opportunity.
“I’m thinking I would love to play for another two years after this,” Wash said. “But I’m going to follow whatever God’s plan is for me. My focus right now is to get better every day.”
Wash said he has some specific things he’d like to improve on before enrolling in the fall.
“I’m really working on improving my scoring at all three levels,” Wash said. “My finishing around the rim, my midrange game and my 3-point shot. They could all use some work, and I also need to improve my strength, because I know that’s going to be a major adjustment when it comes to college.”
