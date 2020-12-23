EAST TROY, Wis.—Abbie Dix is heating up, and that’s bad news for the rest of the Rock Valley Conference.
Following a 27-point outburst against Whitewater, Dix put together a season-best 30 points in Brodhead’s 57-38 victory over East Troy Tuesday night.
Dix made 13 shots from the field and was a solid 4-for-6 from the charity stripe to lead the Cardinals to their fifth straight win to start the season.
Brodhead led 31-23 at halftime before cruising to the win. Kiarra Moe scored 12 points to aid the Cardinal cause.
BRODHEAD 57, EAST TROY 38
Brodhead (57)—Yates 0-1-1, Oliver 2-0-6, Kail 1-0-2, Steinmann 1-0-2, Moe 4-2-10, Dix 13-4-30, Urness 2-0-4. Totals: 23-7-57.
East Troy (38)—Pluess 2-0-5, Fitch 1-0-2, Aleckson 5-0-11, Lindow 1-0-2, Scurek 5-2-12, Nelson 2-0-4, Golabowski 0-2-2. Totals: 16-4-38.
Brodhead 31 26—57
East Troy 23 15—38
3-point goals—B 4 (Oliver 2, Moe 2), ET 2 (Pluess, Aleckson). Free throws missed—B 7, ET 6.
• WRESTLING: WHITEWATER 43, TURNER 29: The Trojans suffered a Rock Valley Conference defeat at the hands of the host Whippets Tuesday night.
The Trojans collected six victories in all, including a pin in 33 seconds by Justin Teague over Cooper Hammond at 132 and another fall in 1:43 by Jonathan Torsini over Marcus Deporter at 152. Nate Pozzani (145) won by decision over Aaron Porras, 4-3, and Jaxon Teage (182) won by an 8-2 decision over Dylan Duclos. Collecting forfeit wins were Zack Ries (106) and Elijah Dever (120).