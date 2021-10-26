BELOIT—For Aiden Diehl and his pals on the Beloit College football team, the 2021 season could look like one long nightmare.
There’s no question, a series of lopsided losses and an 0-7 overall record have been no picnic.
But Diehl says the Buccaneers have refused to buckle.
“We’re a very young team and young teams go through growing pains,” the freshman linebacker from Beloit Turner said. “We knew going into this season there were going to be lows of some kind, whether they were catastrophic or just tiny growing pains.
“The lows were definitely lower than I expected. I’m surprised how well all our guys bounce back in practice after a loss. You think everyone would be all sulky, hanging their heads and angry that things weren’t going their way, but it is the exact opposite. We keep our heads high, recognize what we can do better and work our tails off to get there. We’re working hard for tomorrow.”
Diehl’s outlook has a lot to do with growing up the son of a coach, Turner’s Derek Diehl. Despite his youth, Aiden figures on game day he should be a morale booster.
“I try to get everybody excited,” he said.
That can be challenging when your team falls behind as quickly as the Bucs have at times this season.
“When we look at the scoreboard, yeah, it hasn’t been rainbows and unicorns all the time,” Diehl said. “It’s going to take all of us being together through thick and thin to make this a great team in the future.”
The Bucs are coming off a 43-21 loss at Lawrence in which they trailed only 16-14 in the third quarter. The highlight for Diehl was dropping back in coverage and leaping to pick off a Viking pass that led to a Beloit score.
“I think he tried to pop it over me, but it was too low and I got it,” Diehl said. “Then I got to run the ball a little bit (on the return). It was like high school.”
That was one of four takeaways for the Bucs defense.
“We were all super excited about that,” Diehl said. “We showed for the first time that we’re really getting better as a unit.”
The Bucs start only two seniors on defense (DB Dallas McKinney and LB Josh Shapiro) and one junior (tackle Lens Bernadel). The remaining starters Saturday were freshmen (5) and sophomores (3). Coordinator Kyle Langhoff also rotates a number of other younger players into the lineup.
“Obviously we’re a super young defense,” Diehl said. “We can really shine at times. We can make the plays, but stringing them together and getting an offense off the field has been difficult. I think we have a lot of talent. I think in time those plays are going to come and we’re going to make stops over and over again.”
Putting together a goal line stand in the first half and coming up with the turnovers shows they’re moving in the right direction.
“Most of us are really new to this whole college football experience,” Diehl said. “As a unit we are all there for each other. The camaraderie is really amazing. We’re going to play our hearts out and we’re going to try to execute the game plan. But at the end of the day, sometimes bigger, faster and stronger is going to be a big component to winning a football game.”
That’s going to take a little time for the Bucs to fix. But plenty of Beloit teams have gotten by just fine with a “bend but don’t break” philosophy.
“Coach Langhoff always stresses doing your job and an opportunity is going to present itself,” Diehl said. “That’s when you need to make a play, take it and run with it.”
• RED HAWKS VISIT: The Bucs have three games to play, including two at home, starting with a game against Ripon College (5-2, 4-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Beloit has lost nine of its past 10 matchups with the Red Hawks, with the sole win 24-14 in 2016.