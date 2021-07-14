BELOIT—Inside linebackers Aiden Diehl from Beloit Turner and Luke Schwengels from Parkview will be in action at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association 2021 Small-School All-Star Game Saturday at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
The best seniors in Wisconsin from last season will meet on the prep gridiron one final time. The Small Schools game is at 2 p.m. The Large School teams take the field at 6 p.m.
Diehl and Schwengels will play for the South Division 4-7 team with Turner head coach Derek Diehl serving as one of the coaches.
Diehl is a 6-foot, 215-pounder who committed to Beloit College after earning All-Rock Valley Conference First Team honors. Schwengels, 6-3 and 185, was an All-Trailways Conference performer who is his school’s all-time leader in total tackles (279 of them) and also assisted tackles (176 of them).
The WFCA Small School and Large School All-Star Games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin. The games may be on the alternate channel due to Brewers game coverage.
The games serve as a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, with participating players and coaches raising money.
• MUNOZ IN WSCA-MASONIC GAME: Beloit Memorial senior Omar Munoz has been selected to compete in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association-Masonic All-Star Game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hart Park Stadium in Wauwatosa, Wis.
Munoz will play on the Blue Team coached by Jeff Staus (Arrowhead), Kevin Krivacek (DeForest) and Nick Datka (New Berlin Eisenhower).
Other Big Eight players on the Blue squad include Jack Bell (Madison Memorial), Duffy Keegan (Sun Prairie) and Khedive Kone and Miguel Gwo (Madison West).