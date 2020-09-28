BELOIT—Beloit Turner football coach Derek Diehl isn’t roaming the sidelines like he normally is as the calendar gets ready to turn to October.
That doesn’t mean he’s sitting idly by, however.
Diehl has helped oversee the athletic department’s all-sports workout plan, keeps close watch on the still-under-construction weight room, and is also handling the recruitment process of his senior son, Aiden.
“It’s been an interesting time, that’s for sure,” Diehl said. “We actually had a chance to send Aiden back to live with his grandma back in Pennsylvania. They needed a linebacker for the season, and he could’ve played for my alma mater. They are 3-0 right now, but we decided to keep him here at Turner, because I’m very hopeful we’ll have a season this spring.”
Diehl said the Trojans’ players are focused on an all-sports angle as they prepare for the season.
“We are working together as an athletic department for our kids,” Diehl said. “Right now we’ve got 85 kids signed up across all sports. We are going for one hour after school, practicing social distancing and working on footwork, plyometrics and core strength. We’ve had a great response with it.”
Diehl said the routine will change once the weight room is complete.
“They are getting really close on it,” Diehl said. “All of the equipment has been ordered, and it’s being painted right now. Once the flooring gets in, we’ll be able to start moving things in. As soon as the room is ready, we’ll start introducing the kids to weights.”
Diehl said he doesn’t intend to utilize the 15 contact days the WIAA granted teams until close to the spring season.
“I can’t speak for other programs, but in our case I don’t think it makes much sense to have three weeks of contact in the fall and then not play until spring,” Diehl said. “So we are going to use them in the latter portion of February. There are some indoor facilities in the area that I think would be open to working with us, since at that point it might be hard to find ground that’s not frozen over.”
The majority of the state is still playing football this fall. Diehl believes the result of that will greatly impact the spring season.
“I think that if fall football goes well and the protocols are proven to work, I think it would be next to impossible for superintendents to stop it from being played in the spring,” Diehl said. “I can’t speak for other schools, but I know with Mr. McCarthy (Turner superintendent), we have someone that is extremely supportive of sports and understands the value of them. Of course, he’s always going to be on the side of safety for our kids and the community, but if we make it through the fall season, I’ll feel really good.”
Diehl also believes the upcoming presidential election in November will impact the local sports scene.
“I’m of the belief that, no matter who wins in November, we’ll have decisions being made that aren’t just used for political leverage,” Diehl said. “I think people won’t be afraid to make tough decisions, and we’ll have a more streamlined and unified approach.”