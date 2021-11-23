AP Detroit takes on St. Louis on 4-game losing streak Detroit comes into the matchup against St. Louis as losers of four straight games By The Associated Press Nov 23, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Louis Blues (10-6-2, first in the Central) vs. Detroit Red Wings (8-9-3, fifth in the Atlantic)Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ESTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +120, Blues -144; over/under is 5.5BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to stop its four-game skid with a victory over St. Louis.The Red Wings are 5-2-2 at home. Detroit averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Filip Hronek leads the team serving 24 total minutes.The Blues have gone 5-3-1 away from home. St. Louis ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with eight.The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings with 19 points, scoring seven goals and registering 12 assists. Hronek has six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.Kyrou has 18 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 10 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has seven goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.INJURIES: Red Wings: Troy Stecher: day to day (undisclosed).Blues: Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body).The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. © 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues Nhl Central Division Nhl West Division National Hockey League Hockey Men Michigan Missouri Professional Preview Data Skrive Men's Sports Men's Hockey Nhl Hockey Professional Hockey Sports Recommended for you Trending Now Three men with local ties lead group to purchase Boys & Girls Club site on Moore Street String of Janesville armed robberies results in pursuit, two arrested in Beloit Beloit family's love for Sheltie puppies spans multiple generations Beloit schools get 1 star, fail to meet expectations on state report cards Beloit man charged after outburst following drug overdose Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime