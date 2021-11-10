AP Detroit hosts Washington after Namestnikov's 2-goal game Detroit hosts the Washington Capitals after Vladislav Namestnikov scored two goals in the Red Wings' 4-2 victory over the Oilers By The Associated Press Nov 10, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Washington Capitals (6-2-4, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2, first in the Atlantic)Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ESTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +113, Capitals -136; over/under is 6BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Vladislav Namestnikov scored two goals in the Red Wings' 4-2 win against the Oilers.The Red Wings are 3-4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Tyler Bertuzzi with nine.The Capitals are 2-1-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Washington leads the Eastern Conference with two shorthanded goals, led by Alex Ovechkin with one.Detroit knocked off Washington 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 27.TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi has 15 total points for the Red Wings, nine goals and six assists. Lucas Raymond has 11 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 21 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 10 assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov has eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.Capitals: 5-2-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.INJURIES: Red Wings: Troy Stecher: day to day (undisclosed).Capitals: None listed.The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. © 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Detroit Red Wings Washington Capitals Nhl Central Division Nhl East Division National Hockey League Hockey Men Michigan District Of Columbia Professional Preview Data Skrive Men's Sports Men's Hockey Nhl Hockey Sports Professional Hockey Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged with retail theft at Beloit hardware store Protesters speak out against mask incident Town of Beloit Plan Commission to discuss multiple items Beloit man charged after Walmart theft attempt Beloit schools closed today to keep students, staff safe in light of arriving protesters Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime