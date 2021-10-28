The Clinton sophomore is headed to the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids, and until about two weeks ago, she had no idea that was a possibility.
“(Teammate) Ava Mueller did a deep-dive on the numbers when she was supposed to be doing homework,” Damman said. “I found out I was ranked 12th in the sectional. I knew that some of those would be in teams that qualified, so I just needed to be one of the top five that weren’t going as a team.”
Damman didn’t all of a sudden start sprinting her workouts, or adding mileage. She did what she’d done all season: Put her head down, work hard and see what the results would bare.
At the Rock Valley Conference meet in Whitewater, Damman’s 22:44 wasn’t her PR (she hit that on Oct. 9 with a 22:06), but it was good enough for sixth place in the conference.
It was another confidence boost for a runner who was content to hang out in the middle of the pack until she started hanging with her fellow runners in practice. The light turned on, and Damman never looked back.
When Damman ran a 26;06 in sweltering heat in Palymra to start the year, an all-expense trip to Wisconsin Rapids was the furthest thing from her mind.
But as she stood at the start line Saturday in Kenosha, there was only one clear goal in mind: State.
“I wanted to get off to a good start and give myself a chance,” Damman said. “I’m not going to say I felt amazing the whole race. There were definitely times that I could have fallen back. But I just figured I would go all out until I couldn’t do it anymore, and see what that did for me.”
It got her to state, with room to spare. Her time of 21:01 was good for sixth overall, and made her the fourth of five individual runners to qualify.
It also eat her personal PR by 65 seconds, something that is unheard of in what was the final meet of the season for all but a select few.
“She came out of nowhere, man,” Clinton coach Brian LaFeber said. “But she didn’t have state-qualifying times by any means in the first half of the season. We started to talk a couple of races ago about how she was really dropping time. She wanted it more and more, and just got it into her head that she was going to do it.”
Damman’s determination has brought her from a middle of the pack runner to a state qualifier. Who knows what her final two years could have in store.