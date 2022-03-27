GRINNELL, Iowa—Starting pitcher Aiden Phipps had Beloit College’s baseball team on top after six innings, but after the freshman’s day was done so were the Buccaneers.
Grinnell put up eight runs over the final two innings to post a 10-3 victory on a sunny but 35-degree day.
Phipps allowed only five hits and two runs, just one earned, in his six innings of work. He walked two and struck out seven.
The left-hander left the game with a 3-2 lead. Reliever AJ Parnell was touched for seven hits and eight runs, six earned, in his two innings of work.
Grinnell outhit the Bucs 12-6 and committed just one error to Beloit’s three.
The Bucs pushed across a run in the first inning. AJ Fitpatrick was hit by a pitch and took second on a wild pitch. Two outs later he scored on a double by Garrison Ferone.
After Grinnell took a 2-1 lead in the third, the Bucs tied it in the fourth. Brett Kiger and Drew Freitag both singled to open the inning. They advanced on a sacrifice bunt and Kiger scored on a groundout by Jimmy Yanow.
The Bucs went on top 5-2 in the fifth. Matt O’Leary collected a one-out single and moved to second when Ferone reached on an error. Matt Crandall walked to load the bases. Kiger scored O’Leary with a sacrifice fly, but Freitag struck out to end the threat.
Yanow doubled in the sixth with one out, but was left stranded. Grinnell then scored eight unanswered runs in the seventh and eighth to take a commanding lead.
Beloit was originally scheduled to play Saturday and Sunday. Due to cold weather, one game was played Sunday and the teams will play a doubleheader on Monday starting at noon.
• SOFTBALL RESCHEDULED: Beloit’s home-opening doubleheader against Lake Forest that was scheduled for this past Saturday has been postponed to Sunday, April 3 due to frigid temperatures.
The doubleheader against Mount Mary initially scheduled for April 3 has been moved to April 13.
Beloit’s road doubleheader scheduled for Sunday at North Central College was also rescheduled. The Bucs will travel to Naperville for a doubleheader at NCAA April 24 at 11 a.m.
• SUNDAY’S BASEBALL BOXSCORE: Grinnell 10, Beloit 3
Beloit….100 110 000—3 6 3
Grinnell..002 000 35x—10 12 1
Pitching: BC: Phills, 6.0 inn., 5 hits, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Parnell (L,0-2) 2.0, 7 hits, 8 runs, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. GC, Jack, 6.0 inn., 5 hits, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO; Hull (W,1-1), 1.0, 0 hits, 90 runs, 0 BB, 2 SO; Nasif, 1.0, 0 hits 0 runs, 0 BB, 2 SO; Ros, 1.0, 1 hit 0 runs, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Leading hitters: BC: O’Leary 1x4, 1 run; Gerone 1x4, 1 RBI; Kiger 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Yanow 1x3, 1 RBI. GC: L’Esperan 2x4, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Porter 2x4, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Flaherty 2x4, 1 RBI. 2B: Ferone, Yanow, L’Esperan, Flaherty 2, Inaba (GC), McCain (GC). HR: L’Esperan (1), L. Porter (2), Fournier (1).