CHICAGO—Derek King is staying with the Chicago Blackhawks as an assistant coach on Luke Richardson’s staff.
King finished last season as Chicago’s interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Nov. 6. He was in the mix for the full-time job, but Richardson was hired last month.
King, 55, went 27-33-10 with the Blackhawks, drawing praise from general manager Kyle Davidson for his work during a challenging period for the rebuilding franchise. The former NHL forward coached the team’s AHL affiliate in Rockford before taking on the interim role.
Kevin Dean also was hired as an assistant on Monday. Dean, 53, was an assistant with the Boston Bruins for the previous five seasons. Dean was an NHL defenseman for seven seasons, finishing his playing career with 96 games with the Blackhawks.
Goaltending coach Jimmy Waite and video coach Matt Meacham also are returning to Chicago’s staff.
FOOTBALL
• ANN ARBOR, Mich.—Gary Moeller, who succeeded Bo Schembechler as Michigan’s coach and later led the Detroit Lions as interim coach, died Monday. He was 81.
The University of Michigan announced his death, and no cause was provided.
Moeller was promoted from offensive coordinator to lead the Wolverines’ program in 1990 and was 44-13-3 over five seasons.
“Gary Moeller was a great family man, great friend, great coach, and a man of integrity and high character,” Lloyd Carr, who succeeded Moeller as Michigan’s coach, said in a statement. “I admired him, I respected him and I loved him.”
The two-time Big Ten coach of the year won a conference championship in each of his first three years and had four bowl victories, including the 1993 Rose Bowl over Washington. He resigned in May 1995, less than a week after he was arrested on charges stemming from a drunken outburst at a restaurant in suburban Detroit.
• PITTSBURGH—The Pittsburgh Steelers have run out of Heinz. And they’re not running to the store to grab more.
The Steelers announced Monday that the organization has ended its longtime partnership with the formerly Pittsburgh-based food company, which had served as the title sponsor for the NFL franchise’s home stadium on the city’s North Shore since it opened in 2001.
The 68,400-seat venue will be known as Acrisure Stadium after the Steelers reached a 15-year sponsorship agreement with the Michigan-based financial tech company. Financial details were not disclosed.
“Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement
• DENVER—Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been added to the new Denver Broncos ownership group.
Rob Walton announced the inclusion of Rice in a statement issued Monday on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership group. The group agreed to buy the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust last month for a reported $4.65 billion. It’s pending approval by the NFL.
“A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better,” Walton said in a statement. “Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”
Rice has strong ties to the Denver community. She received her undergraduate degree and Ph.D. from the University of Denver.
PRO BASEBALL
• ATLANTA—Robinson Canó remains confident in his skills as he has been given an opportunity to revive his career at 39 while starting—at least on a fill-in basis—for the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.
Canó carries a .301 career batting average with more than 2,600 hits, but he struggled in short stints with the New York Mets and San Diego Padres this season.
The Braves, in need of a left-handed hitter who can help at second base, obtained Canó for $1 in a minor league deal with the Padres on Sunday.
Canó instantly joined Atlanta’s starting lineup, playing second base and batting ninth as the Braves opened a series Monday night against his former team, the NL East-leading New York Mets.