BELOIT—Derek Diehl would have preferred his three seasons as head coach at Beloit Turner would have included a few more victories, but he’s proud of what his players accomplished.
His Trojans were extremely competitive, particularly this past fall, as a talented group of seniors rewrote the school’s offensive record book with an impressive aerial attack.
Diehl, 50, has become Director of Safety and Security at Lawrence University in Appleton where he will also serve as an assistant coach for the Vikings. He begins his new position Jan. 2. Thursday is his last work day at Turner as the district’s safety coordinator and building grounds supervisor.
“It was a tough decision, but I think it was the right decision for me,” Diehl said. “This wasn’t something I was actively looking for. I came across a post and realized I am qualified and for someone my age it is the right time for this career move.”
Diehl came to Turner in 2015 from Williams Bay, where he had been head coach for three seasons. Overall, his teams were 31-40-0, although that includes an odd 0-5 spring campaign due to 2020 COVID. His best finishes were 7-3-0 seasons in 2017 and 2015. His past two seasons, in the Capitol Conference, Turner was 8-10-0 overall.
“I am very pleased with the work I’ve done here and the relationships I’ve built,” Diehl said. “Without Turner I don’t qualify for my next step in life. I am very grateful for my experiencse here and I will leave with a full heart of memories.There were some things I haven’t been able to do and the community deserves the next man up to try to do those things.”
Anyone who knows the coach knows he would have preferred to just quietly ride off into the sunset, but a post on Facebook let the cat out of the bag.
“I didn’t have a big meeting with the kids to discuss it,” Diehl said. “I didn’t want to make it about me. Turner football is not me. Turner football is about the kids. Coaches come and go. I have been here a little while and I didn’t want the kids to make a big deal of this and make it uncomfortable.
“I did have some individual meetings with some juniors. I wanted them to hear me out. I told them I’m always going to be there for them. I’m just going to be somewhere else.”
That goes for his own son Aiden, who declined on his offer to transfer to Lawrence from Beloit College. The former Trojan was a sophomore linebacker this past fall.
“Aiden is doing really well at Beloit College academically and athletically,” Diehl said. “The football program is providing him with everything he is looking for. He has no reason to leave. He is a captain there, in the Sigma Chi fraternity and doing well academically. So we’re going to separate and one week in the fall it is going to be awkward.”
That will be when the Bucs and Vikings cross paths.
Diehl said he will likely serve as an offensive assistant at Lawrence, but he won’t know his exact responsibilities until head coach Tony Aker has his entire staff in place for 2023.
As for his replacement at Turner, Diehl said he’ll leave that up to the administration.
“I don’t know what direction they will go,” he said. “I have my own personal feelings, but being professional and with respect to Turner I will keep those thoughts to myself. Many people know where my heart is as far as a replacement goes. I’ll just say I encourage Turner to find the most qualified person. The kids in the community deserve it.”
Diehl has had two former Turner assistants become head coaches in the past. Brad Dement became head coach at Beloit Memorial and Dan Barutha became head coach at Lakeland Union in Minocqua, Wis.