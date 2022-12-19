BDN_221220_Derek DIehl
Head coach Derek Diehl converses with Connor Hughes on the sideline during a 2022 game at Turner.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Derek Diehl would have preferred his three seasons as head coach at Beloit Turner would have included a few more victories, but he’s proud of what his players accomplished.

His Trojans were extremely competitive, particularly this past fall, as a talented group of seniors rewrote the school’s offensive record book with an impressive aerial attack.

