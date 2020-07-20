BELOIT—Much attention this summer has been paid to the fortunes of high school football on both sides of the state line.
However, there are several other fall sports that are keeping a close eye on the various administrative bodies that will come together to make a plan for the future.
Beloit Memorial soccer coach Brian Denu has his own views on the subject.
As head of one of the Purple Knights’ most successful athletic programs, Denu shares the common belief that fall sports as we know it are in serious trouble for this year.
“Right now it just doesn’t seem feasible,” Denu said. “I think over half of the schools in the Big Eight are going to an online-only model to start the year, and to me it doesn’t make sense to allow kids to play sports while they can’t be in the classroom. We can’t put our kids in a bubble like the MLS or the NBA is doing and seeing it work so well. And then you look at places like Menomonee Falls or Lake Zurich in Illinois where there have been big outbreaks with their athletes, I just think there are too many unknowns right now.”
One of the proposals that has gained momentum in recent weeks has Wisconsin’s fall sports transitioning to spring, and spring sports then being moved to summer.
Denu said he’s in favor of the proposal.
“I want to see as many kids be able to play high school sports as possible,” Denu said. “This proposal seems to give us the best possibility to make sure fall sports athletes have that chance to play. I think it’s most important for football players. If those guys want to play at the next level, it’s largely contingent on what they do in high school. There are definite barriers that they are going to have to overcome, but overall I’m in favor of the plan.”
Denu said club sports present a major obstacle in the plan.
“If you don’t play a club sport, the adjustment to the spring really isn’t a big deal,” Denu said. “”In soccer, and volleyball and swimming too, club sports are extremely popular, and that’s where the conflict comes in. We’ve got six or seven players on our team that play club, and fortunately for us I think our guys would choose to play with the high school team. I don’t think that would be the case as much in Madison or Milwaukee, so I think the talent overall would be diluted.
“Right now, there is a rule that athletes can compete in two exempt events during their high school season. My hope would be that the WIAA would institute a rule saying they could compete in six or eight of those. That way, hopefully you’d get kids playing more high school ball.”
There are also challenges as it relates to spring athletes, such as players for the Beloit Knitro, participating in a summer season.
“We have a community in which the majority of our kids work in the summer,” Denu said. “And then there are summer trips that people have planned out with their families, along with the club sport issues for baseball and softball. But there isn’t going to be a perfect solution that everyone is happy with, and I think the flipping of the seasons right now is the best option on the table. It gives kids a chance to be three-sport athletes, and you can’t beat that.”