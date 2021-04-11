WALWORTH, Wis.—It was an old-school, low-scoring, battle-of-field-position type of game.
Big Foot quarterback Basil Demco pooched a punt to the Beloit Turner one-yard line earlier in the game, setting up the Chiefs’ second touchdown.
So on a rainy, breezy afternoon in Walworth, there didn’t seem to be much of a decision for Big Foot coach Mike Welden when, with six minutes remaining in the game, the Chiefs faced a fourth-and-15 from the Turner 43-yard line.
Eschewing traditional strategy, Welden put the ball in Demco’s hands and told him to make a play.
With four wide receivers split out, Demco took the shotgun snap, briefly surveyed the field for open receivers, and took off. He shook off a tackler five yards downfield, made a slick move at the 20, and took it all the way for a 43-yard touchdown and a 21-14 lead.
The Chiefs eventually hung on for a 21-20 victory after the Trojans scored with under two minutes to play but missed the extra point.
“When you’ve got a guy like Basil, you can make calls like that,” Welden said. “The kids believe in him, and sometimes you have to reward that faith by giving them a chance to make a play.”
Demco said he had confidence going into the play despite the odds being stacked against him.
“At that point, I’m thinking my guys got my back, and I got theirs,” Demco said. “When I got to the outside, it just kind of opened up for me, and Nate Hoey threw a great lead block that allowed me to get there.”
The Chiefs took the victory despite suiting up very few players.
“We’ve been hit really hard by the injury bug,” Welden said. “We are only dressing about 19 guys and after today, it might be less than that. We had different guys step up. We just found out at midnight that our starting linebacker wouldn’t be able to play. We had to have a collective effort and that’s what we had today.”
Turner was able to respond to the Demco touchdown, driving 58 yards with a couple of key plays in between. Facing a 3rd-and-16 from the Big Foot 30, Turner quarterback Danny Burrows hit Emmanuel Galvan with a strike down to the two-yard line.
After being pushed back, Camden Combs ran around left end for a seven-yard score to make it 21-20.
The initial PAT by Jack Neupert was good, but a false start moved the Trojans back five yards. The second attempt was partially blocked, and when Big Foot recovered the ensuing onside kick, the Chiefs had the win.
“It’s one of those back-and-forth games between two really evenly-matched teams,” Turner coach Derek Diehl said. “If we were supposed to win, we would’ve. We played well despite being a really young team, and give credit to Big Foot. I thought they played a really good game.”
Diehl was encouraged by several aspects of the contest, which dropped the Trojans to 0-3.
“We played really well against the run,” Diehl said. “Coach (Grant) McLain had a really good scheme that we normally don’t run, and it worked out. There was something about this week where we really turned the corner in practice. With young guys like this, you would’ve loved to see it pay off in a win, but we did have a lot of individual wins during the game that clearly shows we are getting better.”
The Trojans began the game with a terrific drive that culminated in a three-yard touchdown run by the bruising Colton Crall. Big Foot went up 8-7 on a one-yard plunge from Demco. The only score in the third quarter was an eight-yard scoring strike from Demco to Alex Schmitz to make it 14-7.
Turner tied it up on a three-yard run by Burrows, setting the stage for Demco’s heroics.
• Saturday’s boxscore:
BIG FOOT 21, TURNER 20
Scoring Summary
T: Crall, 3 run (kick good)
BF: Demco, 1 run (pass good)
BF: Schmitz, 8 pass from Demco (pass fail)
T: Burrows, 3 run (Kick good)
BF: Demco, 43 run (kick good)
T: Combs, 7 run (kick failed)
Team stats: Rushing: BF: 31-158. BT, 46-194; Passing: BF, 17-7-0, 85 yds; BT, 14-4-0, 64 yds; Penalties: BF 7-57, BT 7-47.
Individual stats: Rushing: BF, Demco 13-111, Rowland 12-37; BT: Crall 15-86, Combs 18-76. Receiving: BF Schmitz 4-46; Combs 2-23; Passing: BF, Demco 17-7-0, 85 yards, 1 TD. BT, BT, Burrows 10-3-0, 50 yards.