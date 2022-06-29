NEW YORK —Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer took their next steps Wednesday toward returning to New York’s rotation.
DeGrom, sidelined since last July 7, threw 27 pitches to hitters in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and could progress to a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment.
“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said after watching on video from Citi Field. “Tomorrow, if he feels well, we’ll probably be able to talk about that next step.”
A two-time Cy Young Award winner, the 34-year-old right-hander missed the second half of last season because of right forearm tightness. He returned and made spring training starts on March 22 and 27, then was sidelined by a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. He did not throw another bullpen session until June 4.
Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has been sidelined since straining his left oblique muscle while pitching against St. Louis on May 18. He was to make his second rehab start for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night, taking the mound against the Hartford Yard Goats.
• ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— The mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida, is reopening talks about the future of the Tropicana Field site where baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays play their home games.
Mayor Ken Welch said Wednesday that two previous proposals for the 86-acre (348,000-square-meter) downtown location are being scrapped, with a new round of plans to be solicited beginning in mid-August. Welch, St. Petersburg’s first Black mayor, has made a priority of including such things as affordable housing and greater job opportunities along with Rays baseball.
Welch said the goal is to choose a new redevelopment plan by year’s end. The Rays’ Tropicana Field lease is up in 2027 and Welch said the new plan should envision including a stadium at the site.
“I don’t believe waiting a few months to get this right is unreasonable,” the mayor said at a news conference near Tropicana Field. “I think St. Petersburg is the best opportunity for the Rays. It’s about making sure we’ve got the right plan for where we are in 2022.”
• NEW YORK— Houston left fielder Yordan Álvarez and shortstop Jeremy Peña were hurt when they collided in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets while running down a popup.
With Peña shifted to the right side and the game scoreless, Dominic Smith popped the ball into short left. Both called for the ball and as Peña caught the pop, each hit the other in the face with his glove.
Both fell to the field and needed assistance. Álvarez was removed on a cart, sitting up, and Peña walked back to the dugout.
Chas McCormick replaced Álvarez, and Mauricio Dubón took over for Peña, who initially wanted to remain in the game
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• STARKVILLE, Miss.— Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has signed a two-year contract extension through 2025 after leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive bowl appearance.
MSU football spokesman Brandon Langlois on Wednesday confirmed the extension, which was initially reported by several media outlets. The third-year coach’s base annual salary increases from $5 million to $5.5 million under the new deal.
Known for his high-octane Air Raid offensive scheme—and for being outspoken—Leach is 11-13 in two seasons at MSU and 150-103 over a 20-year head coaching career with stops at Washington State and Texas Tech.
The Bulldogs went 7-6 in 2021 with wins over three ranked schools. Junior quarterback Will Rogers led an offense that ranked fourth nationally in passing at 378.3 yards per game and tied for 28th in total offense (441.5).
• DENVER— The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a deal that would send guards Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. It’s not likely to be finalized until the league’s offseason moratorium is lifted on July 6.
The trade becomes the latest move by Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth to reshape the lineup around two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Barton and Morris were both starters last season on a Nuggets team that was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by eventual champion Golden State.