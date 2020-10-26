BELOIT—Current Athletic Director Dave DeGeorge explains Beloit College’s long affiliation with the Midwest Conference by quoting an alum.
Samuel “Sammy” Ransom, Class of 1908, once said of going to the college, “I may have been a greater athlete had I gone to Chicago, but by going to Beloit I am a better man.”
Never mind that Ransom predated Beloit joining the Midwest College Athletic Conference—now known as the MWC—by a dozen years. It’s the thought that counts, and DeGeorge said the standout Black three-sport athlete expressed the spirit of his school as well as anyone could today.
“His quote is really about what holds the Midwest Conference schools together,” DeGeorge said. “The thing we have in common is that we believe your athletic experience in college should be part of your educational experience. We never lose sight that we’re helping people have experiences that allow them to have great lives and great careers.”
The six institutions that originally formed the MCAC in 1920—Beloit, Carleton, Coe, Cornell, Knox and Lawrence—shared a philosophy that closely resembles the modern spirit of the league, that a student-athlete is always a student first, athlete second. Only Beloit, Knox and Lawrence remain of the original six.
Beloit did sway a bit in the 1940s when its amazing success in basketball under Dolph Stanley caused the conference to expel Beloit. The school was never accused of breaking any league rules, just not adhering to the spirit and tradition of the MCAC. Seven years later, Beloit was granted reinstatement and it has been a rock solid member ever since.
A 1989 Beloit graduate, DeGeorge has led the baseball program since 1991. The past five months, he has also become the school’s AD. Here’s our Q&A with the leader of the Bucs:
• BDN: The league really has been quite stable although St. Norbert did leave to join the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. Did that move have to do with philosophy?
DeGeorge: “Finances drove St. Norbert to move. They wanted to be closer to opponents. They didn’t want to have to go down to Illinois College and Knox and Grinnell when they could play a lot of other schools in Wisconsin. It was all about travel distance. Finances are really the driving force now.”
• BDN: Beloit could probably find a league with foes closer in proximity. But it doesn’t seem like it seems the need to.
DeGeorge: “The great thing about the MWC is that so many schools have a similar viewpoint of where athletics fits within the college experience. The tough thing is that we are really spread out. Beloit is fortunate because we are right in the middle. When we vote about whether we are going to be in divisions or one conference, it really matters whether you are located in the middle of the conference or out on the edges. The people on the edges want us to be in divisions.”
• BDN: The schools are similar athletically. Are they similar academically?
DeGeorge “There have been some schools that have been a little different. Carroll was in the league for 20 or so years and they are what I would call an applied liberal arts college which means they have a liberal arts focus, but they developed academic programs that trained people for specific jobs.
“More traditional liberal arts is about teaching people skills that they can apply to pretty much any career. At Beloit we focus on learning skills, communication skills, the ability to adapt. We have been doing that since 1846. We took it from Yale and they took it from Socrates and Aristotle.”
• BDN: Since you’ve been involved with the league, what are some of the changes you’ve seen?
DeGeorge: The biggest thing is that our rules used to be way more restrictive. We used to play in most sports significantly fewer games than what was allowed by the NCAA Division III. We had a rule we could not recruit off our campus. We could not go to a high school to talk to a kid after a game or to a recruit’s home. All of those rules have now changed. We are up to the same number of games and our recruiting rules are the same.
“One of the reasons they didn’t want coaches to be off campus recruiting was because they wanted them to be on campus for students. That is important, but we have added assistant coaches who help with that recruiting process. All of the schools in the Midwest Conference have dramatically larger athletic coaching staffs than when I first started working here.”
• BDN: Have the changes helped improve the quality of sports in the league?
DeGeorge: “I recruit more against the CCIW than any other league. I’m recruiting the same kids Illinois Wesleyan and Augustana is recruiting. For all those years they had different rules than us and they used that fact to a huge advantage. In some cases we are now on much more equal footing competitively. Last spring we beat Illinois Wesleyan 8-0 and they’ve won a national championship and are thought of as the best team in he CCIW. That was a big deal for us.”
• BDN: How important is sports to a Beloit College athlete?
DeGeorge: “We have about 300 athletes on campus. I think this last year 44 percent of the incoming class were varsity athletes and the year before it was 40. Typically we say a third of the kids on campus are athletes, but I think it is more than that. Right now, a huge percentage of the students who are on campus and are not at home taking classes online are athletes. We have about 45 kids on the baseball team and only three of them aren’t here. It tells you how important playing sports is and how much it matters to these students.”
• BDN: How important are student-athletes to Beloit College?
DeGeorge: “We are a big part of the lifeblood of the institution itself. Recruiting helps bring in money.”
• BDN: Has the pandemic changed how you operate?
DeGeorge: “I’ve probably had more meetings with athletic directors in these five months than my dad had in 15 years. I still haven’t met with anyone in person. They’re all Zoom calls. There is a shared suffering. We are all working hard and extremely disappointed with the situation. We are all overwhelmed by the challenges we face and understanding the science of things. I learn something new every day and I still feel like I’m scratching the surface understanding what you need to do operate athletics safely in these circumstances”
• BDN: It seems as though Beloit College is succeeding.
DeGeorge: “If a high school has to close down for an entire year they are still going to open up next year. They just pause and come back. We can’t do that. We need to have revenue to keep this place afloat. We have to be careful. People here live in such tight corners. If someone on this campus gets sick the number of people they can potentially impact is quite a few. I’ve told our players there is a new definition of teammate. The guys on the baseball team are literally responsible for keeping my wife safe.They are responsible for keeping pitching coach Steve Mrizek’s kids safe. I think they are doing an amazing job as is the college as a whole.”