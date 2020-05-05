BELOIT—Dave DeGeorge is thrilled to be taking over as the new Director of Athletics at Beloit College.
He’s just as excited about remaining as the college’s head baseball coach.
DeGeorge succeeds Tim Schmiechen, who is transitioning to a fundraising role in Development.
“Dave is a proven leader on campus with a successful track record as a coach who we believe will take Beloit athletics and the college to new heights,” Beloit College Provost and Dean Eric Boynton said. “The level of energy, creativity and integrity he brings to his work is unmatched.”
When discussions began about the position, one of DeGeorge’s first inquiries was whether he could remain a head coach, as his father did from 1985-2004 when he had the dual role of AD and head football coach.
“My thought from the beginning was that I was not done coaching,” said DeGeorge, a 1989 graduate of Beloit College. “It’s something I love and is important and drives me. There were a lot of conversations with the top executives at the college trying to sort this all out and the initial reaction was that they loved what I was doing and wanted me to try to spread that around a little bit. They didn’t want me to stop coaching.”
Of course no one is currently coaching due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“All of us are incredibly uncertain as to what is going to happen with the virus and what it will mean for college campuses in terms of living on campus and starting classes on time, sports, social life at school, all of that,” DeGeorge said. “All of us are nervous and hopeful. We’re working on plans to try to make everything work. It’s strange to take a new position when the world around me is so unknown.
“In some respects I have a lot of time right now to get my feet on the ground. I have May, June, July to figure out what I’m doing and what people need from me and put systems in place.”
DeGeorge will oversee an overall athletic program that is struggling in many sports. It’s no surprise that he looks at the job in sports terms.
“I’m starting with a good lineup of coaches,” he said. “All the people in our department are first-rate. Their commitment to the college and their commitment to the students is top-notch. It’s a good place to go to work every day. There isn’t anyone you wouldn’t want to have on your team.”
The teams are struggling, DeGeorge said, because of the quality and quantity of recruits.
“In most cases that is a product of our recruiting not being good enough,” he said. “In many sports we don’t have enough players. In most sports we need more strong players. People who think great coaches just seem to find a way to win have no idea how you win games. The first way you win is that you have good talent.
“One of the first things I’m going to work to improve is our roster sizes and the quality of the players we can attract.”
In 30 years at the helm of the baseball program, DeGeorge has amassed 460 wins, the most in Midwest Conference history, and 196 league victories, second-most in the MWC, leading the program to conference titles in 2009 and 2016. He has coached 20 players to All-Region honors, nearly 100 All-MWC selections and has been named the MWC Coach of the Year three times (2016, 2011, 2009).
DeGeorge said he’ll try to use the baseball model and “spread it around a little.”
After four athletic directors in his 30 years at the college, he has seen lots of different examples on how to do things. He said he’ll try to establish systems and structures, but give people the freedom to make it their own. He said in his own experience, he’s hired great assistant coaches, made sure everyone was on the same page, and then turned them loose.
“I don’t spend any time coaching our pitchers,” he said. “That’s Steve Mrizek. I let him be the guy. We’re on the same page. He’s so good and I have so much trust in him. The same with the hitting and Jeff Peterson. He’s been with me 20 years. Mrzek has been with me for seven, but I coached him before that.
“We’re all on the same page as far as the mission of our program. The basic concept is that we want to create opportunities and experiences that will allow our players to grow and develop so they can have the kinds of lives and careers they want to have. When I was a player, I could turn a double play. But there is no place in my life right now for that skill. The skills these kids are developing as athletes, run fast, jump high, shoot it in the basket, at some time become meaningless. But the other skills that are going to have them become a great spouse, great parent, great in their career, great in their community, are all developed with the consistent commitment we want to see from athletes in our sports programs.”
