Pitcher Defense Baseball

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman watches a throw to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter.

 Matt Marton - freelancer, FR170980 AP

CHICAGO (AP)—Marcus Stroman takes pregame grounders at second base and shortstop. He is working with SSK on his own line of gloves, and there are a couple in his Wrigley Field locker in various colors.

He takes his defense seriously—especially for a pitcher.

