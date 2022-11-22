Defense, Clark power Hononegah to easy win over Streamwood By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Nov 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill.—Senior Emma Clark knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to 25 points to lead Hononegah to an easy 59-15 victory over a Streamwood in the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament.Utilizing a stifling defense, Indians (3-1) jumped out to a 25-12 lead by halftime, outscored Streamwood 23-0 in the third quarter and allowed just three points in the fourth.Allyson Niedfeldt also had nine points for the well-balanced Indians who saw eight players score.Hononegah’s next game will be its NIC-10 opener on Nov. 29 at Harlem.HONONEGAH 59, STREAMWOOD 15Hononegah…13 12 23 11—59Streamwood.. 7 5 0 3—15HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnston 2 0-0 4, Clark 9 2-3 25, Abney 2 2-2 6, Robinson 2 1-2 7, Franz 0 2-3 2, Niedfeldt 3 2-2 9, Carter 1 1-2 3, Dimke 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 10-14 59.STREAMWOOD (fg ft-ftga pts)—Williams 1 1-2 3, Gatlin 2 0-2 4, Coffey 2 1-2 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, Gonzalez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-4 15.3-pointers: Hono 9 (Clark 5, Niedfeldt, Robinson 2, Dimke), Streamwood 1 (Coffey). Fouled out: Gonzalez. Total fouls: Hono 6, Streamwood 8.. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school board changes GPA eligibility for student athletes Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Respiratory illness on the rise in Rock County New Beloit superintendent honored to start work in the district Beloit Public Library is among 20 libraries that offer free passes to state parks Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime