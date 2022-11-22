CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill.—Senior Emma Clark knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to 25 points to lead Hononegah to an easy 59-15 victory over a Streamwood in the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament.

Utilizing a stifling defense, Indians (3-1) jumped out to a 25-12 lead by halftime, outscored Streamwood 23-0 in the third quarter and allowed just three points in the fourth.

