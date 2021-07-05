MILWAUKEE, Wis.— I stood smack dab in the middle of the Deer District Saturday night, watching a rather fantastic fireworks show.
There were 10’s of thousands sweat-soaked bodies around me, all wearing the same, goofy ‘Is this really happening’ grins on their faces. The giant video board showcased a 2021 Eastern Conference Champions graphic, in case anyone needed proof.
The Milwaukee Bucks were going to the NBA Finals.
Though they were clearly the better team, and had only to split the remaining two games with Atlanta, the simple thought of accomplishment was generally mind-blowing.
I’ve been a die-hard Bucks fan since 1985. How old am I? My first game was at the MECCA (against the Houston Rockets’ Twin Towers!). That was two building ago.
I grew up with the Bucks of the mid-80’s and early 90’s. Guys like Jack Sikma, Frank Brickowski, Larry Krystkowiak and Brad Lohaus made sure the squad was perennially a playoff team.
Those same guys also ensured they wouldn’t win more than a round. I put full faith that the forward duo of Glenn Robinson and Vin Baker would take us to the promised land. Instead, with no competent guards, they didn’t even make the playoffs together.
The Big Three era of Cassell, Allen and Robinson gave a brief thrill before issuing a major heartbreak in 2001. After that? A barren wasteland full of wasted lottery picks, free agent busts and terrible trades.
Then Giannis came, and everything changed. Jabari Parker was a much more likely running mate to bring the Bucks to a championship level, but then he tore his ACL.
Then he did it again. Khris Middleton, whom I interviewed at the Janesville YMCA in 2014 as he was promoting Bucks basketball throughout the state (imagine), emerged as a solid number two, with Jrue Holiday giving the Bucks a legitimate Big Three of their own.
I arrived at the Deer District an hour before the game began, with the assembled crowd placing me about halfway between the stage and the entrance.
One thing not obvious on TV: The Deer District is populated with young people. Like, almost exclusively young people. I am no longer a young person. I saw maybe 10 people older than me the entire night.
This did not bother me.
The reason it’s a young person’s game quickly became apparent. You are packed in tight. It is hot. There is no sitting down, not even at halftime. You have to be committed to the Bucks to get this done. Being in your 20’s and slightly buzzed also evidently helps.
It wasn’t long before I found my first friend. Benji Golter, a former Hononegah grad, was standing a Brook Lopez floater away from me when I settled in my spot. Benji, along with his friends Kyle and Adam, proved to be perfect watching companions.
The hype squad got the crowd going as the game began. A loud cheer rang out when the Bucks won the opening tip, and I knew this was my kind of crowd.
About midway through the first quarter, there was so much smoke surrounding us that I wasn’t sure if I was in the Deer District or a Dave Matthews concert.
The place was vibing, indeed.
The Bucks held a tenuous two-point lead early in the third quarter when Khris Middleton happened. As the Money Man heated up, so did the crowd.
Sweat-soaked, jersey-clad, championship-starved Bucks fans began feeling it as Middleton was filling it up. The lead grew. 10, 12, 15, 18, and finally to 22. Each basket that went down was cheered by the leather-lunged, bouncing crowd waiting on one final dagger.
Only an epic collapse could prevent the team from making its first Finals appearance since before virtually anyone in the crowd was born.
There were nervous moments, to be sure. That 22-point lead was sliced to six. But as they have all postseason, when this team needed to make plays, they did.
An alley-oop to Lopez put one nail in. And cult hero P.J. Tucker, who missed his first six wide-open three-point looks, delivered the dagger shot, a signature corner trey that set off a wild scene.
It was over. I exchanged a legitimate top-10 hug of my lifetime from a guy that had quasi-joined our group. I had known him for two hours, never did get his name, and have no regrets.
The celebration was on. Pure euphoria gripped the reported 25,000 diehards that showed up to sweat together, in the hopes their team could make history. If they did, they wanted to be there for it.
Music played, people danced. Fireworks shot off, people high-fived. They showed the trophy presentation, people hugged. Everyone was so happy. After the last 16 months, it was even more beautiful to see.
There’s nothing quite like sports to bring a community together. The diversity of the city was fully displayed in the multi-cultural crowd. I saw no evidence of a scuffle or even harsh words all evening. Everyone was there for one reason: To watch their team make history. Together.
The Bucks have always been a third-class sporting citizen in the state. Now, they reside at the top of the pile, despite a first-place baseball team and a petulant quarterback that normally would be commanding headlines.
It’s a Bucks town, and a Bucks state, for the moment, with four more victories until the ultimate celebration can commence.
The Deer District will be ready, flush with 25,000 true believers.