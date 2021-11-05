AP DC United visits Toronto FC on 3-game road slide DC United enters a matchup against Toronto FC after losing three straight road games By The Associated Press Nov 5, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DC United (13-15-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (6-17-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference)Toronto; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ESTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +173, DC United +144, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goalsBOTTOM LINE: DC United travels to Toronto FC looking to stop a three-game road skid.Toronto FC is 6-17-8 in conference matchups. Toronto FC has 24 of its 38 goals in the second half of matches.DC United is 12-14-5 in conference matchups. Ola Kamara leads the league with 17 goals. DC United has 53 goals.The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. DC United won the last meeting 7-1.TOP PERFORMERS: Jozy Altidore leads Toronto FC with four goals. Omar Gonzalez has two goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.Kamara has 17 goals and four assists for DC United. Paul Arriola has three goals over the last 10 games for DC United.LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 3-3-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.DC United: 4-5-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Dom Dwyer (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Yeferson Soteldo (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured), Ralph Priso-Mbongue (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).DC United: Edison Flores (injured), Frederic Brillant (injured), Moses Nyeman (injured).The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. © 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Toronto Fc D.c. United Mls Eastern Conference Major League Soccer Soccer Men Professional Preview Data Skrive Athlete Health Athlete Injuries Professional Soccer Men's Sports Men's Soccer Sports Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit lost one of the good guys Armed robbery reported in Beloit Police report shows differing accounts of mask taping incident Beloit man out on probation for past shooting arrested following shots fired incident Beloit man charged after Walmart theft attempt Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime