FREEPORT, Ill. — Beloit Memorial’s boys finished sixth in the seven-team Freeport Invitational with 92 points. South Beloit was seventh with 26.
Monroe won the team title with 254 points, followed by Sterling (250) and Rock Falls (182).
FREEPORT, Ill. — Beloit Memorial’s boys finished sixth in the seven-team Freeport Invitational with 92 points. South Beloit was seventh with 26.
Monroe won the team title with 254 points, followed by Sterling (250) and Rock Falls (182).
Senior Danny Hereford had a strong meet for the Purple Knights, finishing third in the 200 meters in 25.26 seconds. South Beloit’s Jonathan Pelayo was sixth in the same event.
Hereford was fifth in the high jump (1.55 meters). He ran a leg of the third-place 4x200 relay with Trey Beasley, Tevin Anderson and Brian Cunnigan-Little (1:39.12) and also a leg of the sixth-place 4x100 relay with Caiden Price, Demire Young and Anderson.
Beloit’s Saul Ramos was third in the 400 in 56.47. South Beloit’s Aiden Squires was fifth (58.50).
The Knights’ 4x800 relay of Andrew Cafengiu, Duke Allen, Miguel Martinez and Aidan Greenlee was fourth in 10:27.82. The same quartet finished fourth in the 4x1200 relay (19:12.37).
Beloit sophomore Tucker Sherrod finished second in the discus (33.21 meters) and third in the shot put (11.17 meters).
South Beloit’s Tyiion Jackson finished fourth in the high jump (1.70 meters). The SoBos’ 4x100 relay team was fifth with Tyiion Jackson, Brandon Plecher, Kaden Cook and Javonte Carter finishing in 47.94. South Beloit got a sixth-place finish from Thomas Miller in the 100.
The SoBos also got a sixth from Daniel Winterland in the shot put and discus.
• GIRLS: Beloit’s girls competed in Freeport on Friday, finishing ninth in the nine-team meet with 18 points. Hampshire won the meet with 155.5 points with Monroe second with 134.5 and Gelena third (100.5).
Beloit’s best finish was a fourth by its 4x200 relay of La’Nasia Dubois, Azariea Roby, U’Sa Giles and Essence Coleman (1:58.52). That same quartet finished sixth in the 4x100 relay (55.5).
Beloit Memorial’s Jaslyn Gama was fifth in the 400 (1:08.61).
Coleman was sixth in the 100 meters and teammate Audrey Mills-Brown was sixth in the 200.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.