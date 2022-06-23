LANSING, Mich.—Dalvy Rosario was down to his last strike with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the 10th inning against the Lansing Lugnuts Thursday night.
The Sky Carp had started extra innings with Marcus Chiu roping a single to center field to put ghost runner Davis Bradshaw on third, but Tanner Allen flew out to left and Tevin Mitchell struck out to put Beloit in jeopardy of stranding the go-ahead run at third.
Cody Morissette walked to load the bases, and Rosario smacked a ground ball single up the middle to score two runs and put the Sky Carp ahead 5-3.
Victor Mesa Jr. singled on a line drive to left to give Beloit an insurance run, and the Sky Carp had a three-run lead heading into the bottom of the 10th.
A passed ball put Lansing’s automatic runner to third, and a Morissette error scored him on the next pitch. Reliever Chandler Jozwiak got the next three batters out to give the Sky Carp the victory in the finale of the first half of the 2022 season.
The Midwest League operates on a split season format, so all teams start over at 0-0 at the midway point of the season. The team with the best record in the first half plays the team with the best in the second half for the overall championship at the end of the season.
The Sky Carp finish with a 31-34 record and in fourth place, 12 games back from division leader Cedar Rapids.
Beloit built up an early lead to start the game.
Mesa Jr. walked with two outs in the first, Bennett Hostetler singled and Ynmanol Marinez singled on a line drive to center field that scored one run.
Bradshaw followed up with a ground ball single to center to tack on another run and give the Sky Carp an early 2-0 lead.
Beloit starting pitcher Pat Monteverde ran into trouble in the first after loading the bases with one out. Matt Cross hit a sacrifice fly to make it a one-run game, but Monteverde got Joshwan Wright to fly out to maintain the Sky Carp’s lead.
Bradshaw struck again in the third inning when Mesa Jr. walked and Marinez singled before Bradshaw belted a line-drive single to left to increase Beloit’s lead to 3-1.
Chiu singled to load the bases but the Sky Carp were unable to build on their lead as Allen struck out and Mitchell grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Beloit threatened to add onto its lead in the fourth after Morissette singled, Rosario was hit by a pitch and Mesa Jr. walked to load the bases, but Hostetler struck out and Marinez hit into a double play to end the inning.
The Lugnuts made it a one-run game in the fourth when Lawrence Butler blasted a home run to right field.
Lansing used its power again in the sixth to tie the game up on Jack Winkler’s solo home run to left field, his second of the season.
Monteverde struck out seven while allowing six hits and three earned runs after pitching six innings in his start.
Relievers Tyler Mitzel pitched a scoreless seventh to keep the score tied at three.
The Sky Carp threatened in the ninth after Hostetler and Marinez walked with two outs, but Bradshaw grounded into a forceout to end the rally.
The Lugnuts’ Lawrence Butler led off the bottom of the ninth with a double to right field, but he was caught in a rundown after trying to extend the hit into a triple and was tagged out by Marinez.
Raul Brito, who pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth, got the final two outs to send the game to extra innings.
Beloit starts the second half of the season Friday as it continues its series in Lansing at 6 p.m.
BOXSCORE:
Sky Carp 6, Lugnuts 4
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)-Morissette, 2b, 5-1-2-0; Roasrio, ss, 5-0-1-2; Mesa Jr., cf, 3-2-2-1; Hostetler, c, 4-1-1-0; Marinez 3b, 4-0-2-1; Bradshaw, rf, 5-1-2-2; Chiu, 1b, 4-1-2-0; Allen, dh, 4-0-0-0; Mitchell, lf, 5-0-0-0. Totals: 39-6-12-6.
LANSING (ab-r-h-rbi)-Swift, ss, 5-0-0-0; Angeles, dh, 3-0-1-0; Soderstrom, 1b, 4-0-1-0; Winkler, 3b, 4-2-2-1; Butler, rf, 4-1-3-1; Clarke, cf, 4-0-1-0; Armenteros, lf, 3-0-1-0; McColl, lf, 0-1-0-0 Cross, c, 2-0-0-0; McDonald, ph, 1-0-0-1; Wright, 2b, 4-0-0-0. Totals: 36-4-8-4.
Beloit…201 000 000 3-6 12 2
Lansing…010 101 000 1-4 8 0
E: Hostetler (6) Morissette (6). DP: Beloit 1, Lansing 2 LOB: Beloit 13, Lansing 5. 2b: Butler, Winkler. HR: Butler (6) Winkler (2).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Monteverde 6.0-6-3-3-1-7; Mitzel 1.0-0-0-0-0-0; Brito 2.0-2-0-0-0-2; Jozwiak 1.0-0-1-0-0-1 Lansing, Estes 2.2-7-3-3-2-2; Granado 2.1-1-0-0-2-3; Whittlesey 3.0-1-0-0-0-3; Infante 2.0-3-3-2-3-1
WP: Brito 2. T: 2:47. Att. 6,291.