SOUTH BELOIT — The 2020 Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament which wrapped up late Sunday night proved to be worth the wait.
With its starting date pushed back twice, the annual event which dates back to 1926 was held for the first time over two weekends and as Dave Cliffe of host Viking Lanes pointed out afterward, “This just proves that bowling is very much alive and well in Beloit.”
A whopping total of 166 bowlers competed in the event.
“In the heyday of the 1980s I remember we maxed out at 144,” said Todd Kjell, owner of the major sponsor of the event, Culver's of Belvidere. “This has just been great support.”
There were plenty of new faces, many from outside the immediate area, but Women’s Scratch champ Andrea Brose has become well-known to local bowling fans. She won her third straight title.
The Janesville native, who was Andrea Roeber in winning the Handicap title in 2018 and the Women’s Scratch last year, capped off a 4,636-pin total with a 277 game. She averaged 231.80 in winning by 290 pins over Sue Cabello.
She also took home bragging rights. Her husband, Duncan, finished 15th in the Scratch Open division with a 4,511 total.
“We go head to head every Thursday night in league play,” Andrea said. “Last week it was for who unloaded the dishwasher next.”
She admitted this title didn't have quite the drama.
“The last two years I was far behind going into the finals and it was exciting coming back,” she said. “The crowd got into it and it was really fun. This was sort of anti-climatic by comparison, but that’s not all bad either.”
Three-time champion Ryan Griffin took a lead into Sunday’s finals in his home center and ended up averaging 230.95. That was only good enough for fifth place, however. Jonathan Donovan, a 20-year-old Beloiter using a two-hand style averaged 235.30 and won the title with a 4,706 total — 54 more than Blaine Allred of Warrenville, Ill. Down by 60 pins at the start of the finals, he started off with a 217 and then rolled games of 277 and 244 to move out front. He stayed there.
“I’m kind of surprised because this is only the second big tournament I’ve won,” he said. “The first was a scholarship tournament back in high school. This is only my second year in this tournament. I was in it two years ago and didn’t even make the cut to the semifinals. I was bowling terrible.”
Donovan said he taught himself the two-handed method which has become increasingly popular with younger bowlers.
“When I was 13 or 14 I was averaging in the 160s and I just wasn’t having fun,” he said. “One summer I decided to try it and I bowled really well. For me, it makes the game fun. It definitely gives me more speed and I think I’m more accurate, too. It definitely gives me more revolutions than bowling one-handed. I’m nowhere near like Cameron (Tyler), though. I’m not 20 mph and 500 revs like him.”
A 17-year-old Hononegah senior, Tyler finished his last three games with a 729 (258-235-236) to move into third with a 4,624 total. The prize money he earned goes into a college account.
That was also the case for several other teenagers competing, prompting Tournament Director Mike Townsend to exclaim, “Isn’t it amazing how these kids bowled?”
2013 champ Greg Hockmuth ended up fourth in Scratch with a 4,623 total, followed by Griffin.
The Senior Division came down to a two-way battle between Keith Kroll and Rick Willard. Kroll’s hold on the lead began to falter as he had two opens midway through his final game and Willard strung strikes in what would be a 246.
Kroll recovered, however, finishing with six straight strikes to salvage a 209 game and a 20-pin win over Willard, 4,648-4,628.
“It got a little nail-biting there at the end,” Kroll said. “I got totally lost before I got that last six. This was my first time in this tournament and I enjoyed the opportunity. It really was nice to see this kind of turnout after COVID has caused so many shutdowns.”
Willard, who won the men’s title in 1990, said he had lost his competitive edge and hadn’t competed in the tournament since 2013. He entered this tournament on a lark and is glad he did.
“I haven’t had the competitive juices, but I decided to enter and I had a blast," he said. "In the semifinals, I started with a 790, Keith had 760 and I think Kevin (Punzel) was 750. We were just lighting it up. Scoring pace dropped a little (in the finals) and it was more of a grind. We got into the last game and I ended up second, but I’m ecstatic with my performance.”
The Handicap Division was won by Karl Neubauer who posted a 216.75 average to easily better his usual 197. He had a 4,839 total for an 85-pin victory over 19-year-old Kyley Olson (4,754). Kyley’s 17-year-old sister Kelsey took third, averaging 203.15, followed by Mikal Brickson and Matt Mullranin.
• NOTES: Andrea Brose’s 4,646 came up just 62 pins shy of the record-setting performance of Jess Lesagonicz in 2010 (4,698). ...The prize fund of $14,000 was definitely a record. The 166 entries definitely is the most since the early 1980s anyway. ...Jay Heinzelman collected a 300 game in the semifinals on Saturday. He was seventh in Scratch.