As a mom, Beth Mbow’s first reaction when Arizona State informed her son Marcus it was rescinding its football scholarship offer was to let the Sun Devils know exactly what they could do with their scholarships.
“I actually had a text typed out and it was kind of scathing,” the Turner High graduate said. “Then I took the advice I’d given Marcus. Don’t react when you’re angry or emotional.
“We talked about it and maybe it happened for a reason. We turned it into how we could use this as a life lesson.”
Still, it wasn’t easy as a parent not to let ASU head coach Herm Edwards know what she thought about the school filling her son’s heads with ideas of playing in the Pac-12 and then pulling the rug out Oct. 19, just days after he’d been told he had nothing to worry about.
“When I saw how hurt Marcus was, it was really difficult,” she said. “You never want to see your kid go through that. He did everything they wanted him to do. It wasn’t like he did something bad to get (the scholarship) pulled from him.”
The ordeal soured the chief members of the Marcus Mbow fan club. Besides his mom, who went by Elizabeth Williams at Turner, there are grandparents Rico Williams and Paula Yanke, as well as great grandmother Gloria Fillion. Beth and Marcus’ father, Demba, are amicably divorced and equally interested in their son’s welfare. Demba, who is from Senegal in western Africa, graduated from Beloit College, where he played basketball from 1998-2001.
Beth describes her son’s recruiting ordeal with ASU as a cautionary tale for all recruits. The 6-foot-5 ½-inch, 300-pound All-State offensive tackle from Wauwatosa East went from elated to depressed in a flash.
“It was a real emotional rollercoaster for us,” she said. “Prior to committing to Arizona State, Marcus had approximately 20 offers including a handful he was seriously considering. To commit (to ASU), he basically gave up on all the other schools. To have Arizona State tell him two months later, sorry, we’re pulling our scholarship because we over-committed was really devastating. It really threw him off his path.”
Marcus had already designed his senior year so he could graduate in January and start taking classes at ASU in the spring. He could still graduate early, but instead will take additional classes and graduate with his class in June.
In the meantime, he is the captain and starting center for Wauwatosa East’s undefeated and state-ranked basketball team.
“For his size, he has excellent mobility, motor skills and hand-to-eye coordination,” his mother said. “In the summer of 2019, he was really having a great summer playing AAU basketball.”
In fact, at one time he was hoping to follow his father into a college basketball career. But then Wauwatosa East had a change of football coaches in 2019 and everything changed.
“Prior to that, our team was pretty bad and I don’t think the motivation was there,” Beth said. “The new coach (Dave Pfeiffer) got Marcus in the weight room and knew he had something. He became a great mentor and a driving force. In our first game, Marcus went up against Hayden Nelson (a heavily recruited defensive end from Brookfield Central who committed to Syracuse) and did well and got a lot of attention afterward. Within a week, things had exploded. He was getting phone calls and contacts from all over.”
Marcus realized football would be his ticket.
“His passion really kicked in,” Beth said. “He really does love team sports and athletics in general.”
They visited campuses in 2019, including Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin twice. He finally decided ASU was the place to be. Until it wasn’t.
“They dropped two other tackles that day, including a kid from Mukwonago,” Beth said. “Marcus put it out on Twitter the next day that he was de-committing because they had dropped his scholarship. He reached out to a couple of coaches he had become close with and a few new schools came forward.”
Purdue had already been in his contacts and had made an offer, but he was already supposedly headed west. After he had an abbreviated 2020 season of five games, Mbow earned All-State and renewed interest from places like Purdue.
“The first time, he based his decision solely on how well he got along with the coaches recruiting him. That turned out to be not his best decision. After that we took a more holistic approach. We made a list of pros and cons. Purdue was a great school academically and had great coaches. It’s in the Big Ten and it isn’t as far away.”
In other words, this has a happy ending. Wednesday, Marcus Mbow signed a letter-of-intent to play football for the Purdue Boilermakers.
“We couldn’t be more excited,” Beth said.
Good luck in West Lafayette, Marcus!