TORONTO—The Chicago Cubs put right-hander Adrian Sampson and left-hander Justin Steele on the restricted list before opening a three-game series at Toronto on Monday night.
Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.
The agreement also stipulates that a pitcher who has pitched at least four consecutive innings in a game cannot be replaced on the active roster unless three days have elapsed.
Sampson pitched fewer than four innings in his start against Milwaukee on Sunday, meaning he could be replaced Monday. Steele pitched 5 1/3 innings against the Brewers on Friday, meaning he can be replaced for Tuesday night’s game.
Steele is 4-7 with a 3.18 ERA in 24 starts, while Sampson is 1-4 with a 3.97 ERA in 14 games, 12 starts.
Chicago added left-hander Brendon Little as a substitute player. Little was 3-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 29 relief appearances at Triple-A Iowa, recording one save in two chances.
• MIAMI—The Los Angeles Dodgers put All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the injured list Monday because of a strained right forearm, making the move as a precaution hours before his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins.
Pitching more than he ever has in his career, Gonsolin is tied for the big league lead with 16 victories. His injury is the latest for a rotation that’s helped the Dodgers post the best record in the majors.
“It just felt kind of tight coming out of the last outing,” Gonsolin said. “I’ve dealt with a little bit of tightness early this year. Thought it was going to go away a couple of days and it lingered this time so we are going to push back.”
PRO FOOTBALL
• ASHBURN, Va.—Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. said Monday he underwent surgery a day after being shot in what the NFL team described as an attempted robbery or carjacking.
Robinson posted to social media from a hospital that surgery went well and thanked followers for their prayers, which the team passed along on its official Twitter account an update on his condition. Coach Ron Rivera after practice said doctors have been positive, but added there’s no timeline for Robinson’s return to the football field.
“He was in a really good place,” said Rivera, who visited Robinson at the hospital Sunday night along with owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, team president Jason Wright, running backs coach Randy Jordan and players.
“The doctors were very positive with him, and he was very positive, as well. We’re very fortunate. He’s very fortunate. It was a very unfortunate situation, but he’s doing well and it’ll be a matter of time before he’s back out here.”
• EAGAN, Minn.—Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson will miss the season with a knee injury for the second straight year.
Johnson was placed on injured reserve on Monday, one day before the NFL’s deadline for reducing rosters to the 53-player limit for the regular season. The fourth-year player was hurt in the team’s final preseason game at Denver on Saturday, after which coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the injury was serious.
Johnson suffered a torn ACL during training camp last year. He was firmly in the mix for a backup spot behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. Drafted in the seventh round in 2019 out of Colorado State, Johnson had 31 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.