NEW YORK (AP)—Major League Baseball plans to return to London next year for the first time since 2019.
The league announced Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series on June 24-25, 2023, at London Stadium. The NL Central rivals were supposed to play in London in 2020, but the games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Cardinals are excited and honored to be a part of the London Series next year,” Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a release. “The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience.”
MLB last played in London in 2019, when the New York Yankees swept a two-game set against the Boston Red Sox in June at London Stadium. Those were also MLB’s first regular-season games played in Europe.
• SAN FRANCISCO—Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw left his start Thursday at San Francisco with low back pain.
Kershaw felt discomfort while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer.
“Just felt something kind of lock up there in the fifth and couldn’t really throw after that,” Kershaw said. “Something in my back again. ... I saw a doctor, but really nothing to do until—just see how I wake up in the morning, is probably the first thing, and then go from there.”
The 34-year-old Kershaw made 66 pitches through four innings, allowing one earned run and three hits with four strikeouts. He left with a 4-2 lead and the Dodgers went on to beat the Giants 5-3 to complete a four-game sweep.
• MINNEAPOLIS—Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada.
Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota.
“I’ll be in Toronto when the team gets to Toronto,” Merrifield said, avoiding saying when he received the vaccine.
Merrifield was among 10 players on the Royals who were unvaccinated last month, preventing them from making their trip to Toronto. When asked about his decision, Merrifield drew the ire of Kansas City fans by saying: “Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes.”
PRO FOOTBALL
• LATROBE, Pa.—Diontae Johnson watched the wide receiver market explode during the offseason. The dollar amounts were so staggering they were impossible for Johnson to ignore as he entered contract negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“You see the numbers,” Johnson said. “But I wasn’t trying to look at everybody’s pockets.”
Johnson was trying to get back to his job. One he returned to full time on Thursday after agreeing to a new three-year contract worth more than $39 million. That’s a lot of money to be sure, just not on par with some of the other megadeals his higher-profile brethren have signed in recent weeks.
That’s fine by Johnson.
“I took the right deal,” said Johnson, a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2021 after posting career highs in receptions (107), yards (1,161) and touchdowns (eight)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• AUBURN, Ala.—Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer.
Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said Finley will practice with the team when preseason camp opens Friday.
“We’re aware of what’s going on,” Harsin said.
Police twice attempted to stop a male who was operating a motorcycle without a helmet in the same area on July 26, 2022, Stewart said. The man, who police identified as Finley, fled police “and committed several other traffic offenses in the process,” Stewart said.