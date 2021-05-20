NAPERVILLE, Ill.—Aminah Crawford competed in the Gregory Invite at North Central College intent on improving her 100-meter time and ranking prior to the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Mission accomplished.
The Beloit College senior sprinter, competing in one of the premier “last chance” meets for NCAA Division III in the country, bettered her personal best and broke the school record in the process.
Running in the third heat of the 100, the Beloit Memorial graduate had to refocus after the first race ended quickly with a false start. Meet officials ruled there was too much additional background noise and no one was disqualified.
Undaunted, Crawford got off to a great start the second time around and remained ahead of the pack throughout the race. She registered a time of 11.86 seconds. That easily broke the previous school record of 12.01 set by another BMHS grad, Felicia Carlson in 2014.
Already ranked among the top 10 in Division III in the event heading into the meet, Crawford moved up to fourth nationally.
The official list of qualifiers will be announced following the conclusion of the final last chance meets this week. The 2021 NCAA D-III Championships are scheduled for May 27-29 in Greensboro, N.C.