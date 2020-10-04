ALBANY, Wis.—The Parkview cross country teams were back in action after a prolonged absence Friday at the Baertschi Cross Country Meet.
The Vikings acquitted themselves nicely, particularly in the case of senior Avery Crane.
Crane won the triangular meet that also included host Albany and Argyle/Pecatonica.
Crane won the 5K race with a time of 18:18, 15 seconds better than second-place Gage Roth of Albany.
Parkview’s Zander Wilson also marked a top 10 finish, placing seventh with a 20:25.
On the girls side, sophomore Paige Valley led the way for the Vikings with a time of 23:07, good for second place. Albany’s McKenna Broughton won the meet with a time of 20:51.
Parkview’s Augie Pautsch (eighth place, 24:05), Jenny Ballmer (ninth, 24:48) and Jenna Olin (10th, 25:09) also logged top 10 finishes.
Parkview coach Shane Suehring said it was great to see the team competing again.
“It’s been a long, tough slog of a month for us,” Suehring said. “To go that long between races is really difficult. But even when school was shut down, the kids all kept working out and running on their own. When we got back to practice on Monday, it was like we hadn’t left at all.”
Suehring said Crane’s performance was particularly impressive.
“He’s really running tough right now,” Suehring said. “He’s been putting in good, quality miles, and you can see the confidence growing in him. He’s starting to realize that he can run out front, and that’s not something he’s been in a position to do in the last couple of years. When you have that confidence combined with that training, you are setting yourself up for a really nice end of the season.”
The Vikings will be back in action Tuesday when they host Big Foot and Palmyra at Bass Creek Golf Course.