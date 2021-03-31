JANESVILLE—Janesille Craig’s boys and girls cross country teams swept a triple dual with Beloit Memorial and Parker Tuesday night at Rockport Park.
Craig’s Bryon Bloomquist took first place in the boys race in 16:58 and teammates Gabe Coleman (17:31) and Noah Martinson (17:52) took third and fourth, respectively.
In the boys meet, the Cougars defeated Parker, 21-34 and Beloit, 17-38. Parker defeated Beloit, 20-35.
Beloit’s top finisher was Evan James in fifth place (18:29).
Neither Beloit or Parker fielded complete girls teams. Craig’s Caitlyn Dickman finished first in 23:01.
Jeanett Gutierrez was the fastest Purple Knight in 26:41.