JANESVILLE—The region’s largest cross country meet was again a smashing success, held under ideal conditions Saturday at Blackhawk Golf Course.
The meet featured 48 boys varsity teams, 36 girls varsity teams and four different JV races, plus a giant middle school race to conclude the proceedings.
Janesville Craig plays host to the meet, and Cougar coach Brandon Miles said all the hard work is worth it.
A pair of local teams stood out among the throng: The Clinton boys, currently ranked seventh in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association poll, placed 15th in a field of mostly large schools.
Clinton coach Brian LeFeber was pleased with his team’s performance.
“These guys have a really good relationship with the Craig guys, so they were very excited to go out and race Saturday,” LeFeber said. “It was a good example of how these guys run as a team, as opposed to individuals. They were happy with their efforts, and they should have been because it was a beautiful day for them.”
Senior Quinn McCabe was the Cougars’ top finisher, placing 28th with a time of 16:32. Sophomore Reagan Flickinger also broke the 17-minute mark, placing 57th (16:55).
Sophomores Oliver Melson (17:06), Dylan Yurs (17:42) and Nathan Shallenberger (18:38) rounded out a team that showcased not only their current abilities, but a nod toward a bright future as well.
“Any grade that has four solid performers, in any sport, that’s huge,” LeFeber said. “You look at basketball, there are only five guys on the floor. And for us, only five guys score, so to have four of the top sophomores we’ve had here in the last 20 years at the same time, it’s insane.”
The Clinton girls were led by Paige Damman, who placed 35th with a 19:55, while Emma Maly was 54th with a 20:17.
The Beloit Turner boys finished 46th overall. Darren Niedfeldt was their top runner, finishing 209th. Beloit Memorial boys were 47th with Aidan Greenlee taking 178th.
The Hononegah boys, who placed 12th, were led by Nicolo Altamore, who was 45th (16:46.3).