Senior Quinn McCabe (#1293) was Clinton’s top finisher Saturday in Janesville.

 PHOTO BY TIM MOORE

JANESVILLE—The region’s largest cross country meet was again a smashing success, held under ideal conditions Saturday at Blackhawk Golf Course.

The meet featured 48 boys varsity teams, 36 girls varsity teams and four different JV races, plus a giant middle school race to conclude the proceedings.

