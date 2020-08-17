FRISCO, Texas —Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp Monday.
The Cowboys added plenty of depth on the defensive line in the offseason, but the loss of a potential starting tackle is a blow for first-year coach Mike McCarthy and the mostly new defensive staff.
Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said McCoy would have surgery soon. Jones said McCoy was working against Antwaun Woods in individual drills when Woods stepped on his foot.
McCoy was the first of four significant additions on the defensive line in free agency. He and Dontari Poe were expected to help fill the middle while pass rushers Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen were added to make things a little easier for DeMarcus Lawrence on the outside.
The 32-year-old McCoy signed an $18 million, three-year deal with $7 million guaranteed in March.
“Unfortunately that’s why you have to have a deep roster,” Jones said. “You never know when things like this are going to happen and it’s certainly disappointing. We’re first and foremost disappointed for Gerald, but also it’s disappointing for us.”
Fellow defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford’s second season in 2013 ended in a similar way when he tore an Achilles tendon during individual work early in training camp.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA will likely decide next month whether to start the college basketball season on time or have a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said Monday that mid-September will likely be the first of many decisions about the 2020-21 season. Gavitt said the NCAA has developed and studied contingency plans in case the season cannot be started on Nov. 10.
Four conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed fall sports and hope to play in the spring. Six leagues, including the Big 12, ACC and SEC, are moving forward with plans to play in the fall.
The Pac-12 has said its postponement includes basketball, but other conferences have not mentioned plans for hoops.
Students at colleges across the country have started returning to campuses in recent weeks, leading to new COVID-19 clusters, and numerous football programs have been hit by positive tests.