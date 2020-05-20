WALWORTH, Wis. — Reagan Courier is joining a juggernaut.
The Big Foot star announced her intention to attend Drury University, a school that features one of the top NCAA Division II women's basketball programs in the country.
Last season, Drury was rolling through its competition to the tune of a 32-0 record and on the precipice of a national championship when the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the proceedings.
After the season, coach Molly Miller accepted the head coaching position at Division I program Grand Canyon University, and new coach Amy Eagen impressed Courier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.