EVANSVILLE, Wis.—The Clinton baseball team waited until the playoffs to play their best game of the season.
The Cougars defeated host Evansville 6-4 in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs Thursday after winning just three games during the regular season.
The seventh-seeded Cougars, behind Noah Mieses and Andrew Marchillo on the mound, took down the third-seeded Blue Devils, giving first-year coach Brad Farrell and the squad a happy bus ride home.”
“We played Cougar baseball like we should have,” Farrell said. “I’m very proud of these guys overall. It’s tournament time, and all the stats and rankings go out the window and anything can happen. They played extremely well today.”
The Cougars trailed 4-3 heading into the top of the seventh. Peyton Bingham reached on an error to lead off the frame and came around to score on a double by Zach Ducharme.
After a groundout, Collin Gill reached on another Evansville error, plating Ducharme. Dayton Vanderpal singled and Mieses doubled down the left field line to plate Gill and give the Cougars the lead.
Clinton will face second-seeded Edgerton on the road Tuesday.
Clinton 030 000 3—6 6 3
Evansville 100 300 0— 4 4 3
WP: Marchillo (3.2 IP, 0 R). LP: Peterson. Leading hitters: Mieses 2x4, 2B, RBI;
• FALL RIVER 8, PARKVIEW 7 (9 INNINGS): The Vikings saw their season come to a heartbreak close in the WIAA Division 3 regionals, losing in extras to Fall River.
The Vikings held a 5-4 lead after six innings, but Fall River scored a run in the seventh and eventually took the game in nine.