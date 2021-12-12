BELOIT—Clinton’s dynamic duo was simply too much for Beloit Turner to handle Friday night.
Junior Jayden Nortier and senior Elli Teubert combined for 35 points in a 66-31 rout over the Trojans.
It was the second straight victory for the Cougars, who began the Rock Valley Conference season with three tough losses.
Nortier finished with 21 points and at least 12 rebounds, while Teubert had 14. Clinton coach Goran Nikolic said the team is coming along nicely.
“That was a nice confidence builder for us,” Nikolic said. “We’re starting to figure out where we fit in the conference. We played the three toughest teams in the beginning, and hopefully we can give them a little better game the second time around.”
While pleased with the production of his top-line players, Nikolic said there was still plenty of work to be done.
‘We need to develop our bench a little bit,” Nikolic said. ‘We’ve got to make shots more consistently, but I think we’re a pretty dangerous team. When we make shots, we can beat anyone in the conference. I think we’re just scratching the surface of what we can do, because this whole system is still pretty new to everyone.”
Clinton opened up with nine straight points on the way to a dominating 40-10 halftime advantage.
Nortier said despite the strong start, the Cougars had room for improvement.
“There were times that we didn’t have it together on the defensive boards,” Nortier said. “We’ve been working a lot on not getting down when things go wrong, and just doing what you can do as an individual, and I thought we did that better tonight.”
Trojans coach Nick Faralli said his team still has plenty of room to grow.
“We really struggled with the physicality that Clinton played with,” Faralli said. “Both offensively and defensively, we just weren’t ready to match that. I thought we had some moments early in the first half that were good, but we had some shots just roll off, and when they got rolling, we were in trouble.”
Nadilee Fernandez led the Trojans with 17 points in a strong effort.
“Her outside shot has really come a long way,” Faralli said. “She’s not intimidated by any opponent and she plays really hard. She gave us a really good effort, especially in that second half. Now, it’s just about finding that consistency as a group offensively so we can hang on through some of those big spurts.”
Clinton will host McFarland Thursday night.
The Trojans followed Friday night’s defeat with a 46-41 win over North Boone Saturday night.
Fernandez again led the way with 15 points, while Gracie Murphy added 12.
CLINTON 66, TURNER 31
Clinton 40 26—66
Turner 10 21—31
CLINTON: Teubert 6 0-0 14, Johansen 1 1-2 3, Hahn 1 1-2 3, Mueller 2 0-0 5, Nortier 8 3-7 21, Bobolz 3 1-2 6, Wellnitz 1 0-0 3, Roehl 2 2-4 7, Koch 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 8-17 66.
TURNER: Adams 0 1-2 1, House 0 2-2 2, Fernandez 5 5-6 17, Combs 2 4-7 8, Babilius 1 1-2 3. Totals: 8 13-19 31.
3-pointers: Clinton 8 (Teubert 2, Mueller, Nortier 2, Bobolz, Wellnitz, Roehl). Turner 2 (Fernandez)
TURNER 46, NORTH BOONE 41
North Boone 20 21—41
Turner 26 20—46
NORTH BOONE: Hacker 8 1-1 17, Goodman 3 1-2 7, Ohovy-ah 1 0-0 2, Guthrie 1 2-2 4, Aguilar 1 0-0 2, Wittey 3 2-2 9. Totals: 17 6-7 41.
TURNER: Murphy 4 4-6 12, Martin 0 0-2 0, House 1 0-0 2, Fernandez 7 1-3 15, Babilius 4 0-0 9, Majeed 3 2-2 8. Totals: 19 7-13 46.
3-pointers: Turner 1 (Babilius), North Boone 1 (Wittey)