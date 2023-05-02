CLINTON—As a 2013 graduate of Milton High School, James Spry remembers how dominant those early 2010s’ Clinton boys basketball teams were.
As a member of the Red Hawks, he recalls playing against the Cougars, who won three-straight Rock Valley Conference South titles during his four years on the court.
Now, Spry will attempt to guide Clinton back to those glory days after being named head coach of the boys basketball program.
“We’re excited to have him on board,” Cougars’ athletic director Tyree Gamble said. “Throughout the hiring process, he was somebody who had a lot of energy and passion, not just for the game of basketball, but in developing these young men.”
Spry replaces Scott Gestrich, who headed the team for the past five seasons.
“I graduated in 2013, which would have been when they won their last conference championship,” Spry said. “I want to get back on pace with that and build something with them. I’ve been itching for an opportunity, and I’m grateful that it’s in Clinton.”
The Cougars made a leap of progress this past season, winning their first playoff game since 2016 and recording eight wins, the most in a season since the 2016-17 season.
Spry said the recent success will come in handy in helping build a strong and competitive program.
“That experience is huge,” Spry said. “When you win that first playoff game, you realize, ‘Holy cow, this is March. This is what we’re shooting for every single year.’ And our goal is always going to be to go deep in March and compete in the conference.”
Gamble added that it isn’t the wins and losses he is concerned with, but how Spry connects with the athletes.
“It’s important to get someone who is passionate about basketball and is really good at building relationships,” Gamble said. “James is going to do a fantastic job with the student athletes we currently have.”
Spry played two years of basketball at UW-Rock County, but he said his passion for coaching was always there.
“I’ve been coaching since I was a player in high school,” he said. And I got to learn a lot through my playing days.”
Spry was the head JV coach for the Milton’s JV girls basketball team for five years before becoming a varsity assistant coach on the girls team. He spent the past two seasons in that role.
He is currently a teacher at Edgerton Community Elementary school.
Spry said that while the Cougars intend to compete and play meaningful basketball, he will always put his players first.
“My coaching philosophy is built on my passion to serve the athletes,” Spry said. “Everything in life starts with building relationships and earning trust. That is my first step. I do expect excellence, and I want them to just realize that the best is the standard. And the sooner they realize that and we all can push each other, the greater we will be.”