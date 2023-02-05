CLINTON—Last season, Clinton’s wrestling team finished eighth at the Rock Valley Conference Tournament and went 0-8 in conference duals.
But the Cougars have undergone a quick turnaround under second-year head coach Kevin Wallace, and what better place to show that off than on their own home mat.
Host Clinton finished third at this season’s RVC Tournament and finished the regular season in a tie for third place.
“We had 10 out of 12 guys place,” Wallace said. “The kids work really hard. They came ready to rock and roll at our team camp this summer. They really buy into everything that we’re selling them. We came in and surprised a lot of people.”
Clinton’s 113-pounder Braydyn Collins fell behind in his championship match against Edgerton’s Garrett Kotnour. But 1:40 into the match, Collins pulled off a nice reversal and pinned his opponent to win first place.
Clinton’s second champion was Cody Sullivan (152), who seemed to dominate from the first whistle, before using a cradle to pin Edgerton’s Damien Johnson in 1:51.
“Cody’s had a great season,” Wallace said. “He struggled a bit last year, but he wanted to be a state qualifier. And this year he’s got a really good chance. To have two conference champs on the same day, especially in your own gym, is really awesome.”
Big Foot/Williams Bay may have finished in seventh, but it was a special day for Chase Rodriguez (120), who was the Chiefs’ lone champion — his third career RVC title.
Rodriguez was in control from the start in his first-place match, and he used a dominant takedown to the back to defeat Whitewater’s Connor Friend via pin (1:15).
“If I’m not confident, I’m not going to do well,” Rodriguez said. “I can’t wait for next weekend to bring home a regional bracket and then so forth. Hopefully, I’ll be the first ever Big Foot state champ.”
It is Rodriguez’s third-straight conference championship.
Rodriguez credited his dad with giving him the confidence for his success, but he also gave a special shoutout to Tony Romo.
I saw his arm lift,” he said. “And we call the cow catcher, the Romo, because we’re big Cowboys fans. So, I shot my arm through, drove my feet and put him to his back.”
Brodhead/Juda brought eight wrestlers and finished in sixth while boasting two champions.
Marcus McIntyre (145) picked up his first-place win with an impressive 17-3 major decision over Beloit Turner’s Nathan Pozzani.
“I’m confident in myself,” McIntyre said. “My two tough matches (earlier in the tournament) prepared me for the championship. It was fun. Pozzani is a good, tough guy. It feels good to get that kind of win.”
Joe Lohmar (138) was named co-MVP of the tournament with Evansville’s Owen Heiser. He fought through a tough bracket with a 1:26 pin and a 10-1 MD win on his way to his title match with Turner’s Justin Teague.
Against Teague, Lohmar had to fight for every point, and in overtime, he recorded a solid takedown to win 4-2.
“It’s funny; he’s my practice partner,” McIntyre said. “We push each other every day in practice, and it’s good to see him succeed on the mat.”
Turner finished fourth but, for the first time in a while, didn’t have a conference champion.
“That part stings a little bit,” head coach Matt Ries said. “We work as hard as we can at all times. And our guys worked as hard as they could. We put in a lot of great efforts, a lot of guys today beat guys who had beaten them earlier in the year.”
The Trojans finished in a tie with Clinton for third-place in the regular season standings. Teague and Pozzani both were the Trojans’ highest finishers with their second-place positions.
Powerhouse Evansville once again dominated, taking first place with 254 total points. They beat second-place Whitewater by 66 points.