Beloit Turner’s Justin Teague (front) tries to break free from Brodhead/Juda’s Joe Lohmar during the 138-pound championship match at the RVC Tournament in Clinton on Saturday.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

CLINTON—Last season, Clinton’s wrestling team finished eighth at the Rock Valley Conference Tournament and went 0-8 in conference duals.

But the Cougars have undergone a quick turnaround under second-year head coach Kevin Wallace, and what better place to show that off than on their own home mat.

